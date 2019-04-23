Stanley Cup Playoffs 2019: Tuesday schedule, games, scores, TV channels, live updates

It's going to be a wild Tuesday night in the NHL. A pair of decisive Game 7s are going down as the Maple Leafs head to Boston to play the Bruins in Game 7, and the Golden Knights are in San Jose in the final game of the series against the Sharks. These are the first two of three Game 7s in this opening round. The Capitals and Hurricanes have a score to settle on Wednesday night.

But as for Tuesday night, the first game will be the Maple Leafs vs. Bruins as Boston tries to come back from a 3-2 deficit. They won Game 6 in Toronto and now have home ice in the decisive Game 7. It's been a hard-fought series, and in the last four games neither team has won by more than two goals.

The Sharks host the Golden Knights in Game 7, coming off of two straight wins. Vegas will try to avoid losing a 3-1 series lead, and after Martin Jones' stunning Game 6 performance in net for the Sharks, there's reason to be worried in Vegas. This Sharks team is viable to break out at any time, and the Golden Knights have to stop them from doing so one more time to continue on their road to defending last year's Western Conference championship.

NHL games for Tuesday, April 23