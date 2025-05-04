Stanley Cup Playoffs 2025: Game 7 takeaways after Stars oust Avalanche on Mikko Rantanen hat trick

The Dallas Stars have defeated the Colorado Avalanche, 4-2, to win Game 7 and advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Down two goals in the third period, the Stars staged an incredible rally to pull out the win.

After Nathan MacKinnon gave the Avalanche a 2-0 lead early in the third period, the Stars began their comeback with Mikko Rantanen leading the way. The former Colorado star scored two straight goals to tie the game at 2, and he gave the Stars the spark they so desperately needed.

With just over four minutes left in the game, the Stars got a power play with a chance to take the lead, and they seized the opportunity. Matt Duchene found Wyatt Johnston with a perfect cross-ice pass at the top of the crease, and Johnston buried a one-timer past Mackenzie Blackwood.

To cap off what will go down as an iconic performance against his former team, Rantanen scored the empty net goal to seal the win and the hat trick.

Dallas coach Pete DeBoer is now 9-0 all-time in Game 7s, and he also takes sole possession of the record for most Game 7 wins by any coach in NHL history. Meanwhile, the Avalanche's Game 7 losing streak extends to seven. The Stars will face the winner of Sunday's Game 7 between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues.

As the Stars roll into the second round, here are a few observations from this thrilling conclusion to a phenomenal series.

Rantanen's revenge

In the world of revenge in sports, this performance from Mikko Rantanen immediately shoots up the all-time list. Midway through the season, Colorado decided it didn't want to meet Rantanen's asking price on a contract extension, so the team sent him to the Carolina Hurricanes for Martin Necas.

At the trade deadline, the Hurricanes flipped the 28-year-old winger to the Stars and set up this grudge match. For a while, it seemed like the Avs would get the last laugh, but Rantanen took over Game 7 in the third period. The former Colorado star tied the game with two consecutive goals, and he completed the hat trick with an empty-net tally to add embarrassment to elimination.

Oh, and he also assisted on Wyatt Johnston's game-winning goal late in the period.

As Rantanen lit up the Avalanche and squashed their Stanley Cup hopes, one can only wonder what was running through the mind of Joe Sakic, Colorado's president of hockey operations. His decision to deal Rantanen backfired in 2025, but will it continue to haunt him for years to come?

Springboard for Stars?

On the whole, the Stars have to be flying high after beating the Avalanche. There's a non-zero chance that this is the toughest opponent Dallas faces all postseason, so the team has already passed one major test.

To make the outlook even rosier for the Stars, they were able to get past the Avs without Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson. Heiskanen is an elite defenseman and the team's best player, and Robertson is capable of scoring goals in bunches. Dallas had its depth tested in a major way, and it passed with flying colors.

Now, with Heiskanen and Robertson nearing a return, the Stars will be riding high into the second round.

Avalanche's Game 7 woes persist

One Stanley Cup contender was always going to feel the gut punch of an early exit at the end of this series, but the way it ended makes it even more painful for the Avalanche. Colorado saw its multi-goal lead melt away, and one of its former stars did the melting.

The Avalanche have now lost seven straight Game 7s with many of them coming in truly devastating fashion. Behind the bench, Jared Bednar's Game 7 record drops to 0-4. Nathan MacKinnon's career record in these games dips to 0-5. It's tough to explain those results given how much talent the team has, and Colorado will have a long offseason to think about it.

Since the Stanley Cup win in 2022, the Avalanche have won just one playoff series and lost two Game 7s in the process. With MacKinnon and Cale Makar at the height of their primes, Colorado has to find a way to get back over the playoff hump for another deep run.