The Edmonton Oilers appeared to be in firm control of Game 1 of the Western Conference Final with a 3-1 advantage over the Dallas Stars entering the third period. However, a series of undisciplined penalties led to the Stars scoring three power play goals en route to a 6-3 comeback win to open the series.

The Oilers began the game with star winger Leon Draisaitl scoring a goal 10:19 into the first period. After forward Tyler Seguin netted a goal to tie the game for the Stars, the Oilers answered with a power-play goal from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, along with a tally from defenseman Evan Bouchard to extend their lead to 3-1.

However, the final minute of the second period proved to be where Edmonton began to come unglued.

With 1:02 remaining in the second period, Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak received a penalty for hooking Stars forward Mason Marchment. Just 32 seconds into the man advantage, Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen received the pass from teammate Mikael Granlund and uncorked a seeing-eye shot that snuck over the blocker-side shoulder of Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner.

Just 2:51 into the third period, the Oilers found themselves shorthanded once again after forward Corey Perry was penalized for a high-sticking infraction in which he struck Stars forward Sam Steel. At the 3:49 mark of the frame, Granlund and Heiskanen combined to do damage once again. Heiskanen quickly slid the puck over to an open Granlund in the far face-off circle, and Granlund patiently waited before sending a scorching shot that snuck in right under the crossbar to make it a 3-2 game.

Two minutes later, it was more of the same. Oilers winger Evander Kane committed a high-sticking penalty on Stars center Matt Duchene. After a Mikko Rantanen shot went wide, the puck ricocheted to Stars Duchene at the side of the net. Duchene initially shot the puck off of a fallen Roope Hintz before getting it back and snapping it past Skinner for the goal just 11 seconds into the power-play.

The Stars scored five unanswered goals -- including three consecutive power-play goals -- to come away with the win. In doing so, they came just the second team since 1934 to score three power-play goals in the opening six minutes of a playoff period.

In all, the Oilers committed seven penalties throughout Game 1 with five coming in the third period. It is worth noting that three of those infractions came on a brawl at the end of the contest when the clock had already struck all zeros.

Still, Edmonton has to keep their emotions in check and not commit unnecessary penalties throughout the series. After all, Dallas is scoring goals on 34.9% of its power-play opportunities in the Stanley Cup playoffs (second among playoff teams), while also netting 15 power-play goals (first among playoff teams).

The Stars possess an unlimited amount of goal-scoring threats up and down their lineup, so the Oilers have to make a conscious effort to stay out of the penalty box. As the Western Conference Final moves along, special teams could be the area of the game that makes or breaks Edmonton's season as they look to return to the Stanley Cup Final.