See Gametracker

Stanley Cup Playoffs 2025: Stars vs. Avalanche score, live updates, highlights from Game 7 in Dallas

The Avalanche and Stars will meet with both of their seasons on the line in Game 7

The first period of Game 7 between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche ended the way it started -- scoreless. After a fast start in Game 6, this one was notably less eventful with both penalty kill units coming up big.

The Avalanche, led by Nathan MacKinnon, came out of the gates with some pace and put a couple of shots on Stars goalie Jake Oettinger. That momentum was snuffed out when Parker Kelly took an offensive zone penalty to give Dallas the first power play of the game.

Fortunately for Parker, the Colorado penalty kill stifled the Dallas power play, and the Avalanche got a four-minute power play just moments later when Jamie Benn went to the box for high-sticking.

The Stars' penalty kill answered the bell and held a loaded Avs' powerplay unit off the board to keep the score even. Colorado did create a quick barrage of chances late in the man advantage, but Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin put the puck wide on the best opportunity of the period.

With just nine total shots between the two teams, this could be a classic tight-checking Game 7. We'll see whether things open up a little bit more in the second period.

Where to watch Stars vs. Avalanche

Date: Saturday, May 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

End of 1st: Stars 0, Avalanche 0

Neither team wants to give an inch in this one, and that resulted in a low-event period that ended in a 0-0 tie. Both sides had power play opportunities, but the penalty kill units turned in impressive efforts. We'll see if the offensive skill starts to show through a little bit more as the intensity ramps up.

Not much action so far

The first period was very low-event, especially at five-on-five. According to Natural Stat Trick, the teams combined for four shots, one high-danger scoring chance and 0.41 expected goals. If the game continues this way, it probably gives the Stars a slight edge. The way Jake Oettinger has been playing, they may not mind waiting to see which goalie blinks first.

 
Unlike Game 6, this game is off to a much slower start in terms of pace and scoring chances. Neither team wants to make a critical mistake, and that has led to eight total shots through almost 17 minutes. These teams have the offensive skill to open things up, but we'll see how many risks they're willing to take.

 
The Avalanche got their first power play just moments after they killed off the Stars' man advantage. This one was a double-minor with Jamie Benn sitting in the box for four minutes, but the Stars' penalty kill and Jake Oettinger stood tall. Much of the power play was relatively quiet, but the Avs got a flurry of chances toward the end. They just couldn't sneak one past Oettinger.

 
After an early push by the Avalanche, Parker Kelly takes an ill-advised offensive zone holding penalty against Ilya Lyubushkin. Luckily for Kelly, the Colorado penalty kill bailed him out with an excellent defensive effort. The Avs' special teams have been pedestrian in this series, so that was a big kill.

 
The puck is down on Game 7 between the Stars and Avs. Let's all hope for a little more chaos before this fantastic series comes to a close.

 
This is the 199th Game 7 in NHL history, and it should be a doozy. These two teams don't get more evenly matched, and they're a couple of juggernauts. Sit back and follow along as we break down what might very well be an all-time NHL playoff classic.

 
When it comes to the five-on-five game, the Avalanche have gotten the better of the Stars in this series. According to Natural Stat Trick, Colorado has the edge in shot attempts (plus-119), scoring chances (plus-60), high-danger scoring chances (plus-28) and expected goals share (59.9%).

The difference is that the Avs have lagged behind on special teams, and Jake Oettinger has simply outplayed Mackenzie Blackwood. Oettinger has saved 2.77 goals above average, which ranks fifth among all playoff goalies.

 
Going back to the 2002 Western Conference Final, the Avalanche have lost six straight Game 7s. Their last win came against the San Jose Sharks in the second round of the 2022 playoffs. Colorado has gone agonizingly close on a few different occasions with three of those defeats coming in overtime.

In the 2020 bubble playoffs, the Avalanche and Stars reached Game 7 in the second round. Joel Kiviranta, now a member of the Avs, completed a hat trick with the OT winner to send Dallas through to the conference finals.

 
Throughout his coaching career, Pete DeBoer is a perfect 8-0 in Game 7s. That also ties hime with Darryl Sutter for the most Game 7 wins among coaches all time. The only difference is that Sutter also lost three Game 7s.

On the other side of the rink, the Avalanche have had their issues closing out series in Game 7. Jared Bednar is 0-3 as a head coach, and Nathan MacKinnon is 0-4 in his career. The last time the Avs played in a Game 7 was in 2023, when they were upset at the hands of the Seattle Kraken.

 
Puck drop between the Avalanche and Stars is just over one hour away, and it should be an epic finale to a terrific series between two Stanley Cup contenders.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer has already ruled out defenseman Miro Heiskanen and forward Jason Robertson, even though both players skated ahead of this Game 7. The Avalanche aren't dealing with any major absences, but they've still had their hands full with this shorthanded Stars club.
