Stanley Cup Playoffs 2025: Stars vs. Avalanche score, live updates, highlights from Game 7 in Dallas

The first period of Game 7 between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche ended the way it started -- scoreless. After a fast start in Game 6, this one was notably less eventful with both penalty kill units coming up big.

The Avalanche, led by Nathan MacKinnon, came out of the gates with some pace and put a couple of shots on Stars goalie Jake Oettinger. That momentum was snuffed out when Parker Kelly took an offensive zone penalty to give Dallas the first power play of the game.

Fortunately for Parker, the Colorado penalty kill stifled the Dallas power play, and the Avalanche got a four-minute power play just moments later when Jamie Benn went to the box for high-sticking.

The Stars' penalty kill answered the bell and held a loaded Avs' powerplay unit off the board to keep the score even. Colorado did create a quick barrage of chances late in the man advantage, but Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin put the puck wide on the best opportunity of the period.

With just nine total shots between the two teams, this could be a classic tight-checking Game 7. We'll see whether things open up a little bit more in the second period.

Where to watch Stars vs. Avalanche

Date: Saturday, May 3 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free)