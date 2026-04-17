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🏒 Five things to know Friday

🤔 Do not miss this: 10 burning questions for NBA Playoffs

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Tonight's play-in games will finalize the 16-team NBA Playoffs bracket, and once those last two matchups are locked in, we'll start to get answers to some of the burning questions surrounding this postseason. The most pressing uncertainty is, of course, who will hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy come June. Can the Thunder become the first back-to-back champion since the Warriors in 2017 and 2018?

A handful of other narratives will define the road to the championship, too, and outside of which team will reign supreme, John Gonzalez mostly wants to know who has the hardest path to a title. He thinks it's the Timberwolves.

Gonzalez: "If the Thunder were the biggest beneficiaries of the Nuggets getting the 3-seed, the Wolves were the biggest losers. Instead of facing the Lakers in the first round for the second straight year, Minnesota will take on Denver. That's a bummer for the Wolves, and not simply because we won't be treated to Anthony Edwards once again trolling the Lakers and the city of Los Angeles."

Here are a few of the other 10 biggest questions to which we want answers:

Can the Spurs defy history?

defy history? Could this be the last we see of LeBron James ?

? How much pressure are the Knicks facing?

🏈 College football spring game storylines

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This weekend brings an end to spring camp for 20 Power Four college football programs. Spring games might not be what they once were, but with new transfer portal legislation eliminating the April window, some coaches ought to be more willing to put their best players on display in scrimmage format. We'll have our eyes on a number of teams this Saturday as we monitor that and more.

Quarterback competitions and impact newcomers are always among the most notable items to watch in spring games, and that's no different this year. Here's what to know for the championship-hopeful teams that will hit the field this weekend.

Texas : Will Muschamp is back

: is back Georgia : Five-star freshman impresses

: Five-star freshman impresses Miami : High-end transfers, same goals

: High-end transfers, same goals Ohio State : Major defensive changes at work

: Major defensive changes at work Michigan: Jason Beck-led offense debuts

Brad Crawford explained why the Longhorns' defensive coordinator change is among the most impactful developments of the spring and what to look out for in their open practice.

Crawford: "Muschamp's unit will have its work cut out on Saturday against the Texas first-team offense, which includes a couple of future early-rounders up front and transfer portal additions Cam Coleman (Auburn) and Hollywood Smothers (NC State), among others."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚽ Como at Sassuolo, 12:30 p.m. on Paramount+

⛳ RBC Heritage, second round, 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

⚾ Mets at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Cagliari at Inter Milan, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Orioles at Guardians, 6:10 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Braves at Phillies, 6:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Rays at Pirates, 6:45 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Tigers at Red Sox, 7:15 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 NBA Play-In Tournament: Hornets at Magic, 7:30 p.m. on Prime Video

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Cardinals at Astros, 8:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚽ Women's friendly: United States vs. Japan, 9 p.m. on TNT

⚾ Rangers at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 NBA Play-In Tournament: Warriors at Suns, 10 p.m. on Prime Video

🥊 Baungardner vs. Shin, 10 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Saturday

⚽ Fulham at Brentford, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Parma at Udinese, 9 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Lazio at Napoli, Noon on Paramount+

⚽ Copa del Rey, final: Real Sociedad vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Raptors at Cavaliers, Game 1, 1 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ Toronto FC at Austin FC, 1 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Mets at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ CF Montreal at New York Red Bulls, 2:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Senators at Hurricanes, Game 1, 3 p.m. on ESPN

⛳ RBC Heritage, third round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Game 1, 3:30 p.m. on Prime Video

⚾ White Sox at Athletics, 4:05 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Rays at Pirates, 4:05 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Tigers at Red Sox, 4:10 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Colorado Rapids at Inter Miami CF, 4:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Wild at Stars, Game 1, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Hawks at Knicks, Game 1, 6 p.m. on Prime Video

🤼 WrestleMania 42, 6 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Braves at Phillies or Rangers at Mariners, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

⚽ New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Flyers at Penguins, Game 1, 8 p.m. on ESPN

👊 UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Malott, 8 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Rockets at Lakers, Game 1, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

⚽ FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Real Salt Lake at San Diego FC, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Sunday

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Kings at Avalanche, Game 1, 3 p.m. on TNT/truTV/HBO Max

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Canadiens at Lightning, Game 1, 5:45 p.m. on TNT/truTV/HBO Max

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bruins at Sabres, Game 1, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Mammoth at Golden Knights, Game 1, 10 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Torino at Cremonese, 6:30 a.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Liverpool at Everton, 9 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Arsenal at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m. on NBC

🏀 NBA Playoffs: 76ers at Celtics, Game 1, 1 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Tigers at Red Sox, 1:35 p.m. on MLB Network

🏁 NASCAR at Kansas, 2 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Reds at Twins, 2:10 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Bologna at Juventus, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⛳ RBC Heritage, final round, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Suns/Warriors at Thunder, Game 1, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Padres at Angels, 4:07 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Blue Jays at Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🤼 WrestleMania 42, 6 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 NBA Playoffs, first round: Hornets/Magic at Pistons, Game 1, 6:30 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Los Angeles Football Club at San Jose Earthquakes, 7 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Braves at Phillies, 7:20 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Trail Blazers at Spurs, Game 1, 9 p.m. on NBC