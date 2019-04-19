Stanley Cup Playoffs: Capitals' T.J. Oshie 'won't be playing anytime soon' after being shoved into boards vs. Hurricanes
Capitals coach Todd Reirden was not happy with the play that injured his star
The Washington Capitals suffered two big losses Thursday night in North Carolina. The first was Game 4, which they dropped to the Hurricanes in a 2-1 thriller, and the second was forward T.J. Oshie.
Oshie was injured in the third period when he was shoved from behind by Hurricanes rookie Warren Foegele and sent crashing into the boards. The Capitals winger collided hard and awkwardly with the wall, leaving him visibly shaken up.
Oshie was able to leave the ice under his own power, but he appeared to suffer an upper body injury. He clutched his arm as he exited the ice and did not return to the game.
As for Foegele, he was given a minor penalty for boarding. That decision was received poorly by the Capitals' bench, which felt that Foegele should have received a major penalty for his role in hurting their player.
The Hurricanes were able to kill off the penalty and hold onto their 2-1 lead for the duration of the game.
Afterward, Washington head coach Todd Reirden didn't try to hide his displeasure with the way the play was handled by both Foegele and the officials.
"It was a defenseless player that was quite a distance from the boards," Rierden said. "It's an extremely dangerous play and [Oshie] will not be with our team for a while."
When asked to clarify Oshie's status, Rierden reinforced that "he won't be playing anytime soon." Reirden also said that he expects the league to review the incident for potential supplemental discipline.
If that's the case, it's a major blow to the Capitals' lineup, as Oshie is one of their key offensive pieces both at even strength and on the power play. He has a goal and an assist through four games this postseason. The Caps will need someone to step up in his place as they head back to Washington with the series all knotted up at 2-2.
