NHL referee Chris Rooney hopes to return to the Stanley Cup playoffs after suffering a black eye in a high stick accident during Game 7 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers, according to multiple reports. Rooney's injury did not cause any long-lasting damage.

The scary moment took place early in the second period on Sunday when Rooney took an errant stick in the face from Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola, who was trying to move the puck up the boards. The official immediately hit the ice, and players quickly signaled for the trainers as blood poured from his face.

Rooney remained on the ice for several moments as trainers assisted him. By the time Rooney left the ice with a towel on his face, blood covered the ice and boards around where the veteran referee was struck.

Rooney was able to skate off the ice under his own power, and he received stitches for a cut above his eye, according to the TNT broadcast. With Rooney exiting the game, replacement referee Garrett Rank took his place for the remainder of the game.

According to rinkside commentator Brian Boucher, Mikkola was "surprised" to learn that his stick was the one that caught Rooney up high. After Rooney left, the ice crew spent a few minutes scraping blood off the ice before play resumed.