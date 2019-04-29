Stanley Cup Playoffs results: Avalanche bounce back to beat Sharks; Hurricanes go up 2-0 over Islanders

We've got another solid day of Stanley Cup Playoffs action on Sunday with a two-game slate that includes an afternoon matinee and a nightcap. Can we make it eight straight days with at least one game going to overtime? We'll see!

First up, the New York Islanders hosted the Carolina Hurricanes and looked to bounce back from a Game 1 loss to the Canes in overtime, but things only got worse for the Isles. New York ended up on the wrong side of another defensive battle when the Hurricanes scored two third period goals to take home a 2-1 victory and a two-game series lead heading back to Carolina.

Later on, the Colorado Avalanche pulled even with the Sharks in San Jose. After giving up the first goal, the Avs pulled it together and finished strong. As a result, they take a road win and head back to Denver with the series tied at 1-1

Stanley Cup Playoffs for Sunday, April 28

Game 2: FINAL - Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1 (CAR leads, 2-0) [Box score]

Game 2: FINAL - Avalanche 4, Sharks 3 (Series tied, 1-1) [Box score]

Colorado holds on

The Avs successfully doubled their lead halfway through the third period when Matt Nieto was able to bury a loose puck during some chaos in front of the net, giving Colorado a 3-1 lead.

However, the Sharks were able to get one back when Brent Burns fired a shot past Philipp Grubauer to cut the lead to 3-2, setting up an exciting finish with 4:34 left in the game. The Sharks kept pushing, but the Avs plunged a dagger via an empty-net goal by Nathan MacKinnon with a minute left. That goal was made possible by Matt Calvert, who took a huge hit from Burns in order to get the pass to MacKinnon.

Matt Calvert just ran into the brick wall known as Brent Burns pic.twitter.com/AEwSjPDB0f — Sam Raycraft (@sraycraft1) April 29, 2019

Burns added another goal on the power play with 11 seconds left, but it was too little too late and the Avs came away with the victory.

Avalanche fight back

After the Sharks took the opening period, it was Colorado that came out on top in the middle frame. The Avs got on the board and tied the game when Gabriel Landeskog deflected a Tyson Barrie shot eight minutes into the period. Then, Colorado took the lead eight minutes later when Barrie finished one himself with a fantastic shot.

We head into the third period with Colorado leading 2-1.

Evander Kane keeps Sharks rolling

San Jose had a great finish to Game 1, scoring the final four goals of the game en route to a 5-2 win. The Sharks made it five straight goals in the series on Sunday when Evander Kane got his team on the board first. Kane established presence in front of the net and kicked the puck to his stick before burying it for the first period lead.

Hurricanes surge in third

With only two goals through the first five periods and change in this series, the Hurricanes came out of the gate blazing in the third period and matched that total. It took Carolina just 65 seconds to put two on the board and take a lead against the Isles. First, it was Warren Foegele scoring his fifth goal of the playoffs just 17 seconds into the frame.

Then, just 48 seconds later, Nino Niederreiter provided what would prove to be the game-winning goal with an absolutely sick redirect in front of the Islanders net.

The 2-1 scoreline would hold for the remainder of the period, giving the Hurricanes the win and a 2-0 lead in the series. As such, they take two straight on the road to open this second round and will be heading home with a solid chance to make quick work of New York.

Goals remain at a premium

If you're a fan of goals and high-scoring games, well, this series is not for you. After a 1-0 scoreline in Game 1, we've got another 1-0 game through 40 minutes in Game 2. The Islanders almost doubled their lead at the end of the second period but a would-be goal was waved off due to it being kicked in.

It doesn’t count but honestly it should. Pretty impressive! pic.twitter.com/BF4ay6SIRL — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 28, 2019

It's probably the right call, but to score with your skate from that angle is impressive nonetheless. If that's against the rules, maybe we should consider revising the rules. Very fun to watch!

In any case, we've got another defensive battle heading into the final 20 minutes.

Islanders get on the board first

The Isles have shifted Mat Barzal to their top power play unit and, what do you know, he's on the board. Barzal picked up his first postseason goal (and the Isles' first of this series) when he opened the scoring on the man advantage in the first period of Sunday's game in New York. It wasn't as beautiful as he likely envisioned -- he banked it off the stick of Carolina defenseman Jacob Slavin -- but it counts all the same. After getting shutout in Game 1, the Islanders will take them any way they can get 'em.