Stanley Cup Playoffs results: Blue Jackets and Islanders sweep, Jets pull even in OT, Golden Knights roll again

Tuesday night brought our first elimination day of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and two of the highest profile teams in the NHL saw their season come to a quick end.

First, the Presidents' Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning looked to avoid one of the most stunning playoff upsets of this generation. Unfortunately, the Blue Jackets brought another impressive performance and were able to complete a devastating sweep of the top-seeded Lightning, making them the first team to ever sweep a Presidents' Trophy winner in the first round.

The Pittsburgh Penguins also took an early exit as they lost their fourth straight to the Islanders. New York continued to successfully shut down the Penguins' attack and earned the sweep in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

After those two Eastern matchups, the Winnipeg Jets won their second straight and pulled even with the Blues thanks to an overtime victory in St. Louis. The home team has yet to win a game in this series.

Finally, the Golden Knights hosted Sharks in Vegas, where the Knights laid a beatdown on San Jose for the second straight game. Vegas now holds a commanding 3-1 series lead

Games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

All times eastern

NHL playoff schedule for April 16, 2019

Game 4: FINAL -- Blue Jackets 7, Lightning 3 (CBJ wins series, 4-0) [Box score]

Game 4: FINAL -- Islanders 3, Penguins 1 (NYI wins series, 4-0) [Box score]

Game 4: FINAL -- Jets 2, Blues 1 OT (Series tied 2-2) [Box score]

Game 4: FINAL -- Golden Knights 5, Sharks 0 (VGK leads 2-1) [Box score]

Knights roll Sharks again

San Jose's defense and goaltending looked rough again on Tuesday night. It's clear that Erik Karlsson is playing hurt and he's being burned all over the place. Vegas dominated 5-0 to take a 3-1 series lead, and things are going to have to turn around drastically for the Sharks.

Jets pull even with OT win

The Winnipeg Jets' top line played great on Tuesday night and they were the difference in the game. Not only did Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor connect for the game-tying goal in the third period, but they also connected for the game-winner in overtime. Scheifele put a shot on net, collected his own rebound and fed Connor, who tucked the puck in for the win.

The series is now tied at 2-2 with every game so far being won by the road team.

Blues and Jets finally break the ice

It took until the third period to get a goal in the Blues and Jets game, but Vladimir Tarasenko finally lit the lamp with an absolute rip 35 seconds into the final period of regulation.

First goal of the game comes from @tara9191 in the opening minute of the third. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/85AllopyDG — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 17, 2019

But the Jets answered later in the period when Mark Scheifele executed an outstanding diving tip to roof the puck past Jordan Binnington.

This game is all knotted up heading into the final 10 minutes.

Another quick start for Vegas

Oh boy, Martin Jones. For the third straight game, the Golden Knights have gotten on the board in the first few minutes, and once again that offense came from Vegas' second line. Mark Stone dropped off a pass to Max Pacioretty, who ripped a shot past Jones for the early 1-0.

got the horses in the back 🐴🐎🏇 pic.twitter.com/YC9NcwTZJZ — x-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 17, 2019

After a pretty good onslaught from the Sharks netted no results on the scoreboard, the Knights were able to double their lead when Shea Theodore skated straight through the San Jose defense before tucking the puck past Jones. Some real suspect defending from Brent Burns & Co. here.

SWEEPS!

Three empty net goals for the Blue Jackets and the Lightning are officially done -- the first Presidents' Trophy winner to be swept in the first round of the playoffs. Absolutely stunning.

just a little spring cleaning pic.twitter.com/I5nrQLyDxT — x-Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 17, 2019

The Islanders quickly followed suit by sweeping Sidney Crosby and the Penguins with a 3-1 victory in Pittsburgh.

Madness in Columbus

This game in Ohio is just pure madness. After Columbus increased its lead to 3-1 to begin the period, the Bolts were able to climb back. Tampa Bay earned its first power play since Game 2 and Brayden Point was able to take advantage and score his first goal of the series. That's two of Tampa's 40-goal scorers (Stamkos, Point) who have picked up their first tallies in this game.

But the Blue Jackets answered less than a minute later to reclaim the lead. It was Oliver Bjorkstrand who cleaned up a loose rebound in front of the net to give Columbus a 4-3 lead heading into the third period.

.@BlueJacketsNHL regain the lead on a goal from Bjorkstrand and lead 4-3 after two periods. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/79krzvYyQW — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 17, 2019

One more period for the Lightning to save their season.

Eberle scores again, Islanders erase Pens' start

The Penguins got off to a promising start when Jake Guentzel found the back of the net (and Sidney Crosby picked up his first point with an assist) just over 30 seconds into the first period. But the Islanders quickly responded about a minute and a half later, and it was Jordan Eberle getting on the board for the Isles...again. It's Eberle's fourth goal of the playoffs already.

.@jeberle_7 scores his 4th goal of the series to tie things up. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/AxHkiQdio9 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 16, 2019

At the end of the opening frame, Brock Nelson scored his third of the playoffs with a tap-in on the doorstep. It was another case of blown coverage by the Penguins' defense and it allowed the Islanders to take a 2-1 lead into first intermission.

Lightning fall into hole early but show some life

With no promise of tomorrow, the Lightning once again came out flat in Game 4. Tampa surrendered two quick goals to the Blue Jackets -- one from Alex Texier (the first postseason goal of his career) and one from Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Those early goals from Columbus got the crowd into it and had the Lightning feeling the heat, but Tampa was able to get one back later in the period...and from a key player. Steven Stamkos picked up his first point of the series when he was able to take advantage of a Seth Jones turnover in the Columbus zone, dangling around a couple of horizontal would-be defenders before sniping one past Sergei Bobrovsky.

A wild Steven Stamkos appears! pic.twitter.com/XDV71D2apQ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 16, 2019

Could it be...is it possible? Is that a sign of life from Tampa? Too soon to tell, but the 2-1 scoreline held into first intermission.