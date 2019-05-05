Stanley Cup Playoffs results: Blues stave off elimination with Game 6 win over Stars in Dallas; Ben Bishop injured

There was only one Stanley Cup Playoffs series in action on Sunday and it came in Dallas, where the Stars failed to finish off the Blues in Game 6. As a result, we've now got a second-round Game 7 on the calendar.

The Blues managed to come up with a big 4-1 win to keep their season alive and send the series back to St. Louis for a finale on Tuesday. St. Louis got on the board early in Game 6 but wasn't able to really put the game away until halfway through the third period, when they knocked Ben Bishop out of the game following a controversial sequence that saw the goaltender hurt by a slap shot.

Bishop's status will be a big topic of discussion as we head into Game 7. The Vezina finalist has been very good for the Stars in these playoffs and a potential injury would be a massive blow for Dallas, especially in a do-or-die game.

Sunday marked another road win for the Blues, who improve to 5-1 as visitors this postseason.

Stanley Cup playoffs for Sunday, May 5

Game 5: FINAL - Blues 4, Stars 1 (Series tied 3-3) [Box score]

Ben Bishop knocked out of game

Things got a little controversial in the third period when Ben Bishop took a Colton Parayko slapper to the neck/collarbone area. The Stars goalie was clearly in a significant amount of pain and was writhing around on the ice, but the Blues maintained possession and scored a goal while Bishop was down.

Dallas appealed that the goal shouldn't have counted because the whistle should have been blown for Bishop, but the rule book states that it's up to the refs' discretion when it comes to determining the severity of the situation. Officials on the ice allowed the play to continue and the goal counted.

Ben Bishop takes a slapper to the collarbone and the Blues score while he's down

Bishop attempted to stay in the game but the Blues' Sammy Blais scored on the breakaway 33 seconds later and Bishop was removed from the action.

That goal made it 4-1, a scoreline that held until the final horn.

Blues reclaim lead in second

It certainly wasn't a perfect period for the Blues in the second, but they took a 2-1 lead into second intermission thanks to a goal from David Perron in the middle frame. Oskar Sundqvist delivered a great pass to setup Perron on the doorstep.

It's not a comfortable lead, especially with how solid the Stars look, but the Blues are in a good position to extend their season and force a Game 7 back home.

The Stars answer

Dallas looked a bit tentative in the early going and gave up that early goal to the Blues. They didn't get their first shot on net until about eight minutes into the period, but they were able to bounce back and get an answer later in the period. About eleven and a half minutes into the opening period, Tyler Seguin put the Stars on the board with a goal that trickled through Jordan Binnington.

Blues come out flying

The Blues were looking for a quick start on Sunday and boy did they get it. How's a goal from the captain just 63 seconds into the first period sound? Alex Pietrangelo fired a shot from the point and it found its way past a screened Ben Bishop for a 1-0 lead in the early going.