Stanley Cup Playoffs results: Blues stay unbeaten on the road with win over Stars

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continued on Monday but there was only one series in action to begin the week.

The Stars and Blues took their series to Dallas, where the Blues remained unbeaten as a road team in these playoffs. The Stars evened up the series with a big win in Game 2 over the weekend, but they failed to double down in their own barn as the Blues took Game 3 by a scoreline of 4-3.

It was an entertaining, back-and-forth game that featured the teams trading goals all night. The third period was especially wild as it featured four goals (two a side) in the final 10 minutes. Ultimately, Patrick Maroon was able to win it for the Blues with under two minutes left in regulation.

You can get a recap of the action below.

NHL Playoffs schedule for Monday, April 29

Game 3: FINAL - Blues 4, vs. Dallas Stars 3 (STL leads, 2-1) Box score

Blues repeatedly shrug off Stars

After coming into the period down 2-1, the Stars tied the game with a shorthanded goal in the final 10 minutes. A sloppy turnover from the Blues allowed an odd-man rush the other way and Andrew Cogliano was able to tuck in a loose puck that pinballed off a defender and St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington.

That set off some wild action down the stretch. The Blues bounced back with a goal from Alex Pietrangelo about a minute and a half later to reclaim yet another lead at 3-2, but Dallas tied it up once again a minute and a half later with a nice connection between Miro Heiskanen and Tyler Seguin.

Miro Heiskanen sets up Tyler Seguin and we’ve got craziness in Dallas pic.twitter.com/E8ErxCo4Xx — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 30, 2019

But you're probably sensing a theme here. The Blues again got their lead back just minutes later when Patrick Maroon made a strong play in front of the net and was able to slip a shot by Ben Bishop.

Maroon dumps Lindell in front and scores the go-ahead goal pic.twitter.com/Svtj8pNKqv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 30, 2019

Dallas didn't have any equalizers left in it and Maroon's goal proved to be the game-winner. The Blues victory means they stay unbeaten on the road this postseason and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

St. Louis cleans up down low

The Blues are working high-to-low in this series and it's working out for them. They successfully reclaimed their lead in the second period when Tyler Bozak set up shop beside the net and cleaned up a puck in the crease that trickled through Ben Bishop. The initial opportunity was made possible by some nice puck movement that helped create some space for St. Louis.

Also, things got a bit chippy at the end of the second period and Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell was REALLY committed to selling some cross-checks from Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo.

Stars tie it up on the power play

Dallas still hasn't gotten a five-on-five goal from their top line but Alex Radulov got on the board in the first period of Monday's contest with a power play goal in the first period. That goal was set up with some sweet sauce from Jason Spezza and tied the score at 1-1 as we headed into first intermission.

The sauce from Spezza and the finish from @RADUL22. Tie game. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/8CyqMsgvgw — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 30, 2019

Jaden Schwartz gets the party started

The Blues scored on their second shot of the game when Jaden Schwartz got to the front of the net and deflected a Colton Parayko shot past Ben Bishop. It was pretty much an unstoppable tip, and it's Schwartz's sixth goal of the postseason.

Jaden Schwartz has done it again.



1-0 STL pic.twitter.com/WxOehH6keh — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) April 30, 2019

That's a great start for Schwartz, who was bumped up to the Blues' top line beside Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko for Game 3.