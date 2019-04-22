Stanley Cup Playoffs results: Bruins and Sharks both stay alive to force Game 7s

We came into Sunday with two potential elimination games on the slate, but we leave with two Game 7s scheduled later this week.

The Bruins took care of business in Toronto with their season on the line, beating the Maple Leafs on Sunday forces a series final back in Boston, where the Maple Leafs have had their share of demons in the past.

Each of the last two postseason meetings between the Bruins and Leafs (2018 and 2013) have gone the distance, with Boston winning each of them in Game 7 at home. The Leafs haven't won a playoff series since 2004 and haven't beaten Boston in the postseason since 1959. They'll look to end both of those droughts on Tuesday night.

The Sharks also managed to extend their season with a thrilling double-OT win over the Golden Knights. The Sharks have won two straight to keep their season alive and goaltender Martin Jones has been a huge part of the reason why. After a rough start to the series, Jones has stopped 88 of his last 91 shots faced -- including a franchise record 58 stops Sunday in Game 6.

NHL playoff schedule for Sunday, April 21

Tomas Hertl delivers

After the Game 5 win in San Jose, Tomas Hertl guaranteed Sharks fans that there would be a Game 7. On Sunday night, he personally delivered on that promise when he scored the Game 6 winner in double overtime ... and shorthanded to boot.

That's a goal that Marc-Andre Fleury is really going to want back. However, this series is headed back to San Jose and we've now got a double-header of Game 7s on Tuesday night. Hoo boy.

DOUBLE OVERTIME!

Yup, we're still going after 80 minutes of play! The Sharks nearly forced a Game 7 in overtime when they came *this close* to scoring, but a couple of Vegas defensemen came to the rescue.

Sharks came THIS close pic.twitter.com/pE01QdumCq — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 22, 2019

After the first overtime period, the Golden Knights are leading in shots 51-28. What's more surprising -- Martin Jones making 50 saves in a must-win game, or San Jose being held to under 30 shots in four whole periods of play? What a wild game.

Golden Knights answer

The Sharks' early lead was erased in the second period when Golden Knights' forward Jonathan Marchessault made a nice play to kick a loose puck to his stick and backhand it past Martin Jones. That tally tied it at 1-1 and that score held through the second intermission. There's a lot at stake in the third period (or possibly beyond) as the Knights look to close out the series.

Logan at the buzzer

The Sharks and Knights battled it out through a mostly scoreless first period, but Logan Couture got San Jose on the board with just nine seconds remaining in the first. That's a big goal for the Sharks, who are trying to keep their season alive on the road in Vegas. The team who scores first has won every game in this series so far.

Only a few seconds left in the first period but @Logancouture opens the scoring. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/GdL2kYMR1H — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 21, 2019

Bruins survive to play another day

It was a heart-stopping finish in Toronto, but the Bruins and Leafs will be heading back to Boston to play a Game 7...because of course. The Bruins managed to hold off a late Leafs surge and bury an empty netter to take a 4-2 win on Sunday afternoon.

Matthews cuts it to one

Uh-oh, here comes Toronto. Not wanting to go back to Boston for a Game 7, the Leafs have come out flying to start the third period, and Auston Matthews got on the board with his fifth goal in the last four games. The top corner snipe cut the Bruins lead in half with about 15 minutes remaining in the period.

Auston Matthews gets his fifth of the playoffs with a beautiful snipe pic.twitter.com/Q6E5m3q0RV — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 21, 2019

Boston gets some insurance

The Bruins were the better team in the second period, out-possessing and out-chancing the Leafs from nearly start to finish. They were able to get some insurance in the form of a goal at five-on-five (their first of that kind since Game 4), and it was a beauty. Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci combined for a silky give-and-go to make it 3-1 heading into the third period. We're 20 minutes away from a potential Game 7.

Rough start for the Bruins, but power play comes through

The Bruins are looking to extend their season with a win in Toronto, but they didn't get off to the start they were likely hoping for. Boston looked sloppy and heavy-footed in the early going and allowed the Leafs to take an early lead via a clapper from Morgan Rielly at the point.

However, the Bruins pulled themselves together after that rough start and managed to head into the first intermission leading by one thanks to a couple of power play goals. The first came from Brad Marchand, who scored right off a face-off, and the second came on a nice shot from Torey Krug.

Torey Krug’s power play goal gives the Bruins a 2-1 lead pic.twitter.com/G4jOCm55VV — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 21, 2019

While both of the goals that Freddie Andersen were somewhat soft, he's also a big reason the Leafs aren't trailing by more after 20 minutes. Andersen made a couple of tremendous glove saves at the end of the first period, including this one.