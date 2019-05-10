Stanley Cup Playoffs results: Bruins score four unanswered, top Hurricanes in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Final

The third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs got underway on Thursday night in Boston, with the Bruins and Hurricanes opening up their Eastern Conference Final series.

It was the favored Bruins who took Game 1 with the help of a third period surge. After heading into the third period down 2-1, the Bruins rattled off four unanswered goals to take a 5-2 win on home ice. That win came without one of their best defenseman, Charlie McAvoy, who was serving a one-game suspension for a hit he threw in Game 6 against the Blue Jackets.

Despite the rather lopsided scoreline, the Hurricanes played a strong opening game against Boston and largely dominated the second period. However, special teams played a major role in this game and the Bruins seized momentum in the third thanks to two power play goals.

Stanley Cup Playoff games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

NHL Playoffs for Thursday, May 9

Game 1: FINAL -- Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 (BOS leads 1-0) [Box score]

Bruins' power play surges in third

Officiating wasn't been very good in this game. While the Bruins were frequently on the wrong side early in the game, it's Carolina that's been on the unfortunate end in the third period. After Marcus Johansson scored the equalizer on the power play following a (legitimate) boarding call on Jordan Staal, the Bruins took the lead on a gift power play.

Officials missed an obvious interference call on Boston's Sean Kuraly and gave the Bruins a power play after an elbowing call on Dougie Hamilton. The Bruins scored their second power play goal in 28 seconds when Jake DeBrusk found Brad Marchand with a cross-ice feed and Marchand set up Patrice Bergeron for the 3-2 lead.

Two great plays by Jake DeBrusk made that Patrice Bergeron PPG happen #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/JQwkA2c4P6 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) May 10, 2019

Brandon Carlo threw a puck off Charlie Coyle for an empty-netter with over two minutes remaining in regulation, then Chris Wagner added another goal to close out the game with a 5-2 win for the Bruins.

All Canes in second period

Zdeno Chara returned to the ice in the second period after blocking a shot with his foot at the tail end of the first period. He was clearly in some pain when headed to the locker room after the shot block, but he's taking regular shifts in the middle frame.

Carolina seized control for most of the second period, and they also seized a lead in the process. The Hurricanes pulled ahead when Greg McKegg scored on the rush before being pushed into Tuukka Rask by Kampfer. Rask appeared to be bracing for the contact when the shot slipped by him, but the goal counts because of Kampfer's shove and because the puck appeared to be going in prior to contact.

McKegg scores on, runs over Rask pic.twitter.com/dNCuL3jkp4 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 10, 2019

The Hurricanes held a 15-10 shot advantage and led in scoring chances 16-9.

Kampfer strikes early but Canes find PP life

Charlie McAvoy is sitting out Game 1 as he serves a one-game suspension, but his replacement brought an immediate impact to the series opener. Bruins defenseman Steven Kampfer slotted in for McAvoy and scored his first career playoff goal to open the series less than three minutes into the game. After a Canes turnover, the Marcus Johansson found a streaking Kampfer with an outstanding pass and Kampfer was able to deliver the finish.

.@SteveKampfer47 rips home the opening goal of the Eastern Conference Final! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Te4nGxX9Bd — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 10, 2019

That goal injected some extra life into the building, but the boost didn't last long. After Sean Kuraly took a roughing penalty, the Hurricanes scored a power play goal just a few seconds into the man-advantage.

A little finesse ties this one up! pic.twitter.com/XHWov3Rw5s — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) May 10, 2019

Not only did that goal tie the game but it was a good sign for the Hurricanes, who have struggled mightily on the power play this postseason. Carolina was 1-for-its-last-25 on the PP coming into this game.