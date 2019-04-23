Stanley Cup Playoffs results: Hurricanes force Game 7 with Capitals; Stars upset Predators with thrilling OT win
Only one team was able to save its season Monday night
The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes had their Game 6 on Monday, and there's still more to be had. The Hurricanes refused to go away and won another game in Raleigh, forcing a decisive Game 7 in Washington later this week -- the third Game 7 of the first round.
The Predators, meanwhile, weren't so lucky. Nashville had a chance to force a Game 7 of their own with a win on the road against the Dallas Stars on Monday, but an overtime thriller ended with the Stars netting the game-winner and eliminating the Preds in six games. That's just the latest in a long line of upsets that we've seen already in round one.
Games on NBC, NBCSN and USA can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
NHL playoff schedule for Monday, April 22
- Game 6: FINAL - Hurricanes 5, Capitals 2 (Series tied 3-3) | [Box score]
- Game 6: FINAL - Stars 2, Predators 1 (DAL wins series 4-2) | [Box score]
The Stars move on
It took nearly a full overtime period in Dallas, but we've got a winner ... and it's the Stars. John Klingberg got the golden goal in overtime to give Dallas a 2-1 win, clinching the series for the Stars and sending them to the next round to face the Blues.
Deadlocked in Dallas
We're going to overtime in a potential elimination game! The final period of regulation was a wild ride with several brilliant opportunities going either way, but both goalies have been outstanding thus far and we're going to need extra time to find a winner. It's worth noting that the Predators' power play is still struggling mightily and they're up to 0-for-15 in the series.
Another tie heading into the third period...
Just like Carolina-Washington, the Dallas-Nashville game is heading into the third period all knotted up with one team trying to save their season. Dallas' Blake Comeau was able to net the equalizer in the second period. Nashville is hoping that they'll have the same fate as Carolina, who came out with a strong third period earlier Monday to force a Game 7.
Controversy in Canes' Game 6 win
The Hurricanes took a 3-2 lead just under four minutes into the third period, but the Capitals looked they had tied the game when Alex Ovechkin stuffed a loose puck into the net. However, officials waved off the goal for goaltender interference and went to review, where they confirmed the call. Ultimately, the ruling determined that Ovechkin pushed Petr Mrazek's pads to free the puck and sent it into the back of the net.
Have a look:
The Capitals were really upset with the ruling, and Ovechkin was especially displeased.
That ruling seemed to be a turning point in the game and the Hurricanes were able to add two more goals to their lead in the aftermath.
The win ties the series up 3-3 and sends it back to Washington for a do-or-die Game 7 that not many people saw coming.
Preds score early
Nashville is trying to stay alive on Monday night and they're off to a good start. After getting pounded in Game 5 on Saturday, the Preds came out and got on the board first thanks to a goal from Austin Watson in the first period.
A big final 20 in Raleigh
The Canes pulled even thanks to a goal from Tuevo Teravainen just a few minutes into the second period. That goal tied the game at 2-2, a score that held until the second intermission despite a number of chances (both on special teams and at even strength) from both sides.
Washington's Tom Wilson rang the crossbar in the dying seconds of the middle frame. We should be in for an exciting finish.
Caps, Canes trade blows
It's a must-win game for the Hurricanes on home ice in Raleigh, but they didn't get off to the start they wanted on Monday night. The Capitals got on the board first when Brett Connolly took advantage of some defensive ugliness from Carolina and roofed a shot past Petr Mrazek for an early lead.
That goal was bad news for the Hurricanes considering every team that has scored first in this series has won. But Carolina managed to quickly tie up the game when Warren Foegele ripped a turnaround shot five seconds after a Canes power play. The puck deflected twice before making its way past Braden Holtby. It's Foegele's fourth goal of the series.
However, the Capitals reclaimed the lead before the end of the first period when Alex Ovechkin made the Carolina defense pay with a vicious shot in the slot.
Dougie Hamilton is probably going to be kicking himself for being so aggressive and getting burned on that sequence.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NHL Playoffs: Sunday recap
Two playoff series had potential elimination games on Sunday, but neither one was wrapped...
-
Five reasons the Jets were eliminated
Breaking down where things went wrong for the Jets
-
Oshie has surgery on broken clavicle
Oshie was injured by a shove from behind by Carolina's Warren Foegele
-
NHL DFS lineups, picks for April 21
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
NHL playoffs: Saturday recap
Everything you need to know about Saturday's NHL postseason action
-
5 reasons the Flames were eliminated
Breaking down where things went wrong for the Flames