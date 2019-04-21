Stanley Cup Playoffs results: Stars push Predators around; Blues eliminate Jets; Capitals throttle Hurricanes

For the second time in the first round of this year's Stanley Cup playoffs, a No. 1 seed suffered a fatal blow from a No. 8 seed on Friday night, with the Western Conference-leading Calgary Flames falling victim to the Colorado Avalanche.

On Saturday, as NHL postseason action continues, there were more upsets in the works.

The Dallas Stars picked up their second straight win with a strong performance on Saturday afternoon in Nashville, giving them a chance to close out the series next week in their own building.

The St. Louis Blues certainly didn't enter the playoff picture as overlooked as the Avs or Columbus Blue Jackets, who had their own first-round stunner vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they built on an improbable second-half turnaround by ousting the Jets in their opening round series with a Game 6 win on Saturday night.

The Capitals and Hurricanes also got back on ice and it was once again a story of home ice advantage. The Capitals routed the Canes by a 6-0 margin to take a 3-2 series lead back to Carolina. The home team has won every game in this series so far.

NHL playoff schedule for Saturday, April 20

NHL playoff schedule for Sunday, April 21

Game 6: Bruins at Maple Leafs (TOR leads 3-2), 3 p.m. ET, NBC

Game 6: Sharks at Golden Knights (VGK leads 3-2), 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN

Capitals pour it on

Saturday's NHL nightcap is a relentless blowout, as the Capitals just keep taking it to the Hurricanes on home ice in Washington. After Tom Wilson kicked off the third period with a power-play goal, Nic Dowd got his first tally of the playoffs with a silky move on a penalty shot.

Then, Alex Ovechkin added a power-play goal of his own just two seconds into a man-advantage about halfway through the period. That strike (Ovechkin's third of the playoffs) made it 6-0 Washington.

Oh no, Dougie

The Capitals are still in command of Game 5 against the Hurricanes, and they've got a 3-0 lead heading into the final period. The third Washington goal came with a lot of help from Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who decided to put on the brakes during a race to a loose puck, allowing Alexander Ovechkin to set up Brett Connolly.

It appears Hamilton thought the play would be ruled an icing, but ... yikes. Not a great look when you're trying to mount a comeback in a crucial game. He'll want that one back.

Jets have late push, but it's not enough

The Jets are done. After the Blues jumped out to a 3-0 lead, Winnipeg made a late push in the third period and at least gave us an interesting finish. They scored two goals in the final frame and Bryan Little cut the deficit to one with 38 seconds remaining, but it was too little too late for the Jets. As a result, the Blues are moving on.

Caps grab early lead

After losing two straight in Carolina, the Capitals came out with a fantastic first period of Game 5 in Washington. Nicklas Backstrom gave the Caps an early lead on the power play when he buried his own rebound through the five-hole of Petr Mrazek.

Nicklas Backstrom scores on the rebound to put the Caps on the board first in Game 5! pic.twitter.com/Pc1ZuLTB6L — Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 21, 2019

That goal is very good news for the Capitals, as the team that has scored first has won each of the four previous games in this series.

Mayday, mayday

The Jets ... do not look good. In the third period in St. Louis, the Blues lead 3-0 and Jaden Schwartz has all three goals, giving him the last four in the series. He's become a monster.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg came into the period with just six shots on net through the first 40 minutes of action, registering just one shot in the entire second period. Not exactly the level of play you want with your season on the line. They've got one more period to get it together or else they'll be hitting the golf course soon.

Another quick start

How many times have we seen a goal within the first 90 seconds of play during these playoffs? The answer: A lot. And we got another example on Saturday night when the Blues got on the board just 23 seconds into their Game 6 matchup against the Jets. It was Jaden Schwartz who got credit for the tally as he buried a rolling puck in the crease behind Connor Hellebuyck.

Not an ideal start for Connor Hellebuyck pic.twitter.com/BljoZTJgIu — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 20, 2019

That's certainly not the start the Jets were looking for as they look to keep their season alive on the road, but the Blues are looking to end this thing without having to play a do-or-die Game 7.

Dallas heads home with a chance to advance

We've already had a few upsets in the first round of the playoffs, so what's one more? After a shaky start on Saturday, the Stars finished strong and wrapped up a 5-3 win in Nashville to push the Predators to the brink of elimination. Dallas will head back home leading the series 3-2, giving them a chance to close out the series in their own building and bounce the Predators from the playoffs after just one round.

Seguin line taking over for Dallas

The Stars' top line of Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and Alex Radulov dominated for Dallas in the second period of this game. Just 40 seconds in, Seguin found Radulov with a phenomenal pass that allowed Dallas to take a 2-1 lead.

What a feed from Seguin to set up Radulov pic.twitter.com/PT8i0KjzIq — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 20, 2019

Seven minutes later, Benn made a strong play to win a battle in the corner, shrugging off Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis before setting up Radulov with a great no-look centering pass.

Jamie Benn just going to work pic.twitter.com/VraxJxMju0 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 20, 2019

Finally, Benn and Seguin connected on a goal as they furiously pushed play coast-to-coast.

Seguin line just running the show pic.twitter.com/PjefTuCdHY — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 20, 2019

Ryan Johansen added a goal for the Preds, but it was almost all Dallas -- specifically one line -- doing work in the middle frame.

Rocco rolls

The Nashville Predators got off to the start they were looking for on Saturday afternoon. Rocco Grimaldi made a tremendous play to receive a pass while driving to the Stars' net before putting a shot past Ben Bishop in the first period. That's Grimaldi's third goal of the series so far, which gives him as many as ... every other Predators forward combined. Probably safe to say nobody saw that coming, even Grimaldi.

What a strong play by Rocco Grimaldi pic.twitter.com/4Z48fm4Oav — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 20, 2019

Pekka Rinne had himself a nice first period after getting yanked during Game 4, making a couple of huge saves to deny an early scoring opportunity.

Dallas eventually did get one past Rinne when Jason Dickinson cut to the middle and one-timed a shot through the goaltender's five-hole. The game's all knotted up at 1-1 entering the second.