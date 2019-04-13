Stanley Cup Playoffs: Sharks' Logan Couture thought he lost testicle after blocking shot in Game 2 against Golden Knights

Luckily, he did not.

Logan Couture is no stranger to pain in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. A few years ago, the Sharks forward took a 90 mph shot to the face and, as a result, it looked like a bomb went off inside his mouth. Things are off to a pretty painful start for Couture this year as well. 

During Friday night's Game 2 between the Sharks and Golden Knights, Couture made the team-first play and put his body on the line to block a shot from Vegas forward Cody Eakin. The good news? It didn't hit him in the mouth. The bad news? It hit him ... here. 

The commentary about sums it up. That's the kind of play that almost makes you wish you took it in the face instead. 

Couture was in some clear discomfort (obviously) but he managed to stay in the game, because of course he did. After the Sharks' 5-3 loss, he let everyone know that it was just as painful as it looked on TV. 

"I thought I lost my testicle," Couture said, per ESPN

Luckily, upon further inspection, Couture was able to confirm that he did not. Still, when you even have to check, you're already on the losing end of things.

Couture and his baby sharks will be back in action on Sunday night for Game 3. Hopefully the worst is behind them.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often...

