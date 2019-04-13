Stanley Cup Playoffs: Sharks' Logan Couture thought he lost testicle after blocking shot in Game 2 against Golden Knights
Luckily, he did not.
Logan Couture is no stranger to pain in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. A few years ago, the Sharks forward took a 90 mph shot to the face and, as a result, it looked like a bomb went off inside his mouth. Things are off to a pretty painful start for Couture this year as well.
During Friday night's Game 2 between the Sharks and Golden Knights, Couture made the team-first play and put his body on the line to block a shot from Vegas forward Cody Eakin. The good news? It didn't hit him in the mouth. The bad news? It hit him ... here.
The commentary about sums it up. That's the kind of play that almost makes you wish you took it in the face instead.
Couture was in some clear discomfort (obviously) but he managed to stay in the game, because of course he did. After the Sharks' 5-3 loss, he let everyone know that it was just as painful as it looked on TV.
"I thought I lost my testicle," Couture said, per ESPN.
Luckily, upon further inspection, Couture was able to confirm that he did not. Still, when you even have to check, you're already on the losing end of things.
Couture and his baby sharks will be back in action on Sunday night for Game 3. Hopefully the worst is behind them.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How the Lightning fell into 2-0 hole
Nobody saw this coming, but let's make some sense of it
-
NHL Saturday scores, schedule, updates
Everything you need to know to catch the rest of this weekend's postseason action
-
NHL playoffs: Friday recap
Everything you need to know for this weekend's NHL playoff action
-
NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket, info
Here's a guide to make sure you don't miss any Stanley Cup playoff action
-
Kucherov could face suspension
The desperate Lightning could be without their best player for Game 3
-
Top Picks: Penguins will even up series
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets