Stanley Cup Playoffs: William Karlsson haunts Martin Jones again, gives Vegas thrilling overtime victory with nasty shot

The Vegas Golden Knights took home a 4-3 victory in overtime on Monday night in San Jose, and they did so thanks to an absolutely nasty goal from William "Wild Bill" Karlsson.

The ol' Golden Knights gunslinger secured the victory when he skated into the Sharks' zone and ripped a laser past Martin Jones bar-down and in. It was a highlight-reel showcase of lethal finishing ability, and it's worth your appreciation.

For as good as that finish is, it's also worth pointing out that San Jose defenseman Paul Martin made an abysmal read on that sequence and wandered way too far out of position, which allowed Karlsson the time and space he needed to cook up the winner.

It was Karlsson's fourth goal of the playoffs thus far, and it's probably safe to say that Jones isn't the biggest fan of having to face the dangerous forward. Exactly one month before Monday's winner, Karlsson did this to the Sharks goaltender.

For Karlsson, it continues an absolutely magical season in Vegas. He scored 43 goals for the Golden Knights in the regular season after being selected in the expansion draft last summer. That total established a new career high for the 25-year-old, which is pretty good -- especially considering his previous career high was nine goals in 2015-2016.

His incredible jump in production is wild, but it's even crazier when you consider the fact that the Columbus Blue Jackets gave Vegas a first- and second-round pick -- as well as David Clarkson's contract -- in order to convince the Knights to select Karlsson in the expansion draft. (It's safe to say the Knights are pleased with that deal.)

Karlsson's winner on Monday night gives Vegas a 2-1 lead in the second-round series. Game 4 will be played Wednesday night in San Jose.