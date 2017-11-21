Stars Hope to Rekindle Magic Against Canadiens

Things went so well against the Oilers, please let this be an upswing.

The Stars play the second of two home games tonight against the Montreal Canadiens before heading back out on the road. Home ice advantage has been kind to them this year, their record is currently 7-2-0 in the American Airlines Center. Four big points at home could be just the confidence they need to visit the Avalanche in Denver on Wednesday.

Both teams are sixth in their division, though in the Eastern Conference that has the Canadiens further outside the playoff bubble than the Stars currently are at exactly five points with Thanksgiving looming this week. The absence of Carey Price has really hurt the team this year.

Another thing that hurts: the Canadiens are plagued by the same road woes that plague the Stars, and currently have a record of 4-6-0 away from the Bell Centre. When I said it’s a thing that hurts, I didn’t mean the Stars, because those odds are actually pretty good. Although historically, the Stars have not had the advantage of the Canadiens and last year lost both games to them.

This is the first of two games against the Canadiens this season the first opportunity this season for Jordie Benn to visit his little brother.

No word yet on what the lines will look like, so look for updates after morning skate.

Notable absences: Marc Methot is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks after having his knee scoped. Kari Lehtonen is out indefinitely for personal reasons that may be related to his wife giving birth to their son yesterday. Martin Hanzal will miss 3-7 days with a hand injury.

Recalls: Mike McKenna has been called up as backup for Ben Bishop, so expect him to draw in against the Canadiens. Julius Honka has also been called up today to replace Methot, but Ken Hitchcock said today that he likes the defense he’s had and will likely have Honka as the odd man out.

Antti Niemi news: With Al Montoya also out, the Canadiens have claimed Antti Niemi off waivers from Florida. Charlie Lindgren currently has a record of 3-3-1.