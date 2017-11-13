Stars Look To Improve Road Record As They Face The Hurricanes Tonight

It’s the second and last meeting of these two teams this season.

Did you know: the Dallas Stars have beaten the Carolina Hurricanes in six straight contests? They’ll look to continue that streak as they travel to Raleigh tonight as they drop the puck at 6:00 PM CST, with the game televised on FSSW and on the radio at The Ticket.

Along the way, they’ll hope to improve their road record, which currently sits at 3-5 on the young season.

If the Stars can continue to get the kind of performance they did against the New York Islanders, then Dallas will be ready to go toe-to-toe with the Hurricanes, who are one of the stingiest defensive teams in the league. They allow just the third-fewest shots against per game, and rank 11th in goals against per game (2.73).

It would also help if they didn’t nearly blow a 4-goal lead against the Hurricanes like they did in their last matchup, too.

Where Dallas is likely to get a lot of their offensive help will be their road power play, which actually converts at a higher clip than their overall power play percentage (39.1% vs 31.3%, respectively). It’ll go up against a home penalty kill by the Hurricanes that ranks in the bottom 10 of the league.

With Tyler Pitlick ready to go, Curtis McKenzie was returned to the Texas Stars yesterday after a quick 24 hours in the NHL. Back-to-back games tonight and tomorrow night will likely mean that the coaching staff will have some fresh legs to interchange in the lineup between the two contests.

Marc Methot will miss both contests, so the defense is down to six healthy players right now.

Lines are likely to look much like they did versus the Islanders. Considering the success they had and the secondary scoring they had kick in, it’s not surprising to see Ken Hitchcock continue rolling with some semblance of what is currently working (no matter how weird it seems on paper):

Gemel Smith - Jamie Benn - Alexander Radulov

Mattias Janmark - Tyler Seguin - Devin Shore

Jason Spezza - Martin Hanzal - Tyler Pitlick

Antoine Roussel - Radek Faksa - Brett Ritchie

Esa Lindell - John Klingberg

Dan Hamhuis - Greg Pateryn

Jamie Oleksiak - Stephen Johns

Jason Dickinson and Remi Elie are the healthy scratches, but I don’t expect one of them gets sent to the Texas Stars yet. With the back-to-back and the three game road trip upcoming, and with Faksa, Ritchie and Pitlick all just coming back from injury, it’ll be good to have extra bodies just in case they suffer any setbacks or anyone else goes down over the next few days.

Ben Bishop will face off against Scott Darling.

From Stars PR:

I JUST CAN'T WAIT TO BE KLING

Defenseman John Klingberg recorded a game-high three points (1-2=3) on Friday night against the New York Islanders and now has points in three consecutive games (1-6=7). Klingberg recorded his fifth multi-point outing of the season on Friday, which is tied for the second-most among all NHL defensemen. The blueliner leads all NHL defenseman with 18 points (4-14=18) this season and shares 22nd among all NHL skaters. He leads the Stars in points (18) and assists (14) while sharing fourth in goals (4). Additionally, he is tied for third among NHL defensemen and 11th among all League skaters with eight power play points (1-7=8) this season. His eight points on the power play are the most by any Stars player. On the road this season, the native of Gothenburg, Sweden is tied for third among NHL defenseman with eight points (2-6=8) in eight games. Klingberg has notched six points (1-5=6) in six career contests against the Hurricanes.