Stars Return Home For Flames
This year I’m thankful for home games.
The Dallas Stars have been less than successful on road trips this season and Wednesday night’s tilt against the Colorado Avalanche was no exception. Thankfully, with Thursday night off for Thanksgiving, the Stars are back at home on Black Friday for a fire sale on the Calgary Flames.
You know what I mean.
This will be the second of three games against the Flames this season. The first, played in Calgary, was a 2-1 victory for the Stars, and the third is set for February.
The Flames have been having a better season than the Stars, they’re currently 3rd in the Pacific with a record of 12-8-1. But their last four games do include a scorcher of an 8-2 loss to the Red Wings and a 1-0 shutout by the Blue Jackets. The game against Columbus also saw Johnny Gaudreau’s point streak snapped, though he is still 3rd in the NHL for points.
And I don’t know if you’ve checked recently, but Dallas’ own John Klingberg is tied for first among NHL defensemen in scoring with 20 points.
Goalies: Mike McKenna was reassigned to the AHL yesterday, which should mean that Kari Lehtonen will be available for today’s game. Could be a start for him, as Bishop played the two back-to-back earlier this week. Eddie Lack was placed on waivers by the Flames, so expect to face Mike Smith, erstwhile Coyote, in net.
Honka: Was recalled again. Still not expecting him to play.
Ahead of tonight’s game will be the Jere Lehtinen jersey retirement ceremony, starting at 6:30, so be sure to arrive at the arena early.
The game will be available on TV on FSSW and via radio on the Ticket, 96.7 FM/1310 AM. Puck drops at 8 pm CT, later start for the jersey retirement ceremony.
