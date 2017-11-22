Stars Return to the Mile High City
Where the air is thin and the play is loosey-goosey.
After a decisive four points in the two-game home-stand, the Dallas Stars again hit the road this Thanksgiving week to Denver and the Colorado Avalanche. Yes, it’s another road game. And yes, the Stars have historically not performed well in the thin air of the Pepsi Center. Let’s set our expectations accordingly.
Last night, the Stars took on Jordie Benn and the Montreal Canadiens, who have continued sliding down the standings with the loss of Carey Price. It wasn’t quite a solid trouncing, though the score was 3-1 by the end, but it did feature a goal from Devin Shore and Jason Spezza each, so hopefully some renewed confidence on that line can carry into tonight.
The Avalanche have a record of 6-1-1 at home this season, and have split the two decisions against the Stars so far. The way the schedule is this year, the Stars will be in Denver three times and the Avalanche twice in Dallas.
Colorado has a 10-8-1 record over all and is only two points behind the Stars in the standings.
Combinations: nothing seems to be set in stone, but the Stars saw success last night with a line combination of Jason Spezza-Devin Shore-Tyler Seguin that could carry over to tonight. That trio scored all three of the Stars’ goals. Look for line announcements during pre-game skate but even then, expect some shuffling mid-game as needed.
Honka: Coming off a win, it’s unlikely that Julius Honka will draw in against the Avalanche, as Hitchcock continues to be confident in his top six defensemen.
Goalies: It hasn’t been announced whether Kari Lehtonen is on the road trip or not, so expect Ben Bishop back in net tonight. Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov is out sick ahead of tonight’s game, and the Avalanche will have to go with back up Jonathan Bernier.
