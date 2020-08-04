Watch Now: Frozen Forecast: All On The Line Pick ( 2:08 )

With the NBA and NHL returning over the last week, many players have chosen to support the "Black Lives Matter" movement. Prior to Monday's round-robin game between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights, Stars forward Tyler Seguin was one of four players who decided to kneel during both the American and Canadian national anthems.

In addition to Seguin, Stars forward Jason Dickinson along with Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves and goalie Robin Lehner also chose to kneel.

It shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Seguin decided to show his support for the Black community and social justice causes. In June, Seguin attended a "Black Lives Matter" protest following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police department in May.

Following the protest, Seguin tweeted about how "powerful" the assembly was and that he felt a "greater sense of community."

Over the weekend, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matthew Dumba became the first player to kneel prior to a game while being dressed in street clothes. Dumba chose to do so before Saturday's game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers.

Obviously, Dumba doesn't play for either team, but he is a member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, which is an organization that features seven former and current NHL players. The Hockey Diversity Alliance's main goal is to "eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey."

Seguin, Dickinson, Reaves and Lehner became the first NHL players to kneel during the national anthem while being in uniform when they chose to do so on Monday.