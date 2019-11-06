Stars unveil Winter Classic jerseys that pay tribute to Texas, history of the franchise
The Stars take elements from the team's history in their Winter Classic jerseys
The Dallas Stars revealed what their Winter Classic jerseys will look like on Wednesday, giving fans a first glimpse at the threads they'll be wearing when they face the Nashville Predators in the outdoor matchup on New Years Day at the Cotton Bowl.
On Twitter, the Stars introduced the jerseys with the caption, "78 years of hockey history," which it fitting. They have many elements of a vintage feel.
"The jersey's retro look celebrates Texas hockey history and the rich heritage that preceded the Dallas Stars franchise," is how the Stars described the Winter Classic uniforms on their website.
The colors are the classic "victory green and white colorway," while the logo is reminiscent of the original one from when the team moved to Dallas for the 1993–94 season. The star logo is in the center of the team name, acting as the "A." The Texas patch is a nod to the shoulder patch and alternate logo used by the team from 1999 to 2013.
The Stars also incorporated elements of the logo from the Dallas Texans, who played in the Unites States Hockey League from 1945 to 1949, with the "D" on the front of the jersey.
The jerseys are currently available for pre-sale purchase and will be available starting on Nov. 15. Due to issues with production, the team said the only player jerseys that will be available by that date are Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen. More players will go on sale by December.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seattle NHL team to announce name soon
The team's ownership group is reportedly finalizing its decision
-
Kane sued by casino for $500k debt
The Cosmopolitan alleges Kane failed to pay back a half million in markers
-
What to enjoy about the NHL this week
This week in hockey: Matthew Tkachuk scores big goals and takes big poops
-
NHL Power Rankings: Isles keep climbing
The Islanders' winning streak is at nine games
-
Leafs support one of their young fans
The Maple Leafs are sending Kade a special surprise
-
Sabourin injured in scary collision
Sabourin was knocked out cold after head-to-head collision with David Backes
-
Penguins vs. Avalanche: Tanev is OT hero
Crosby and MacKinnon faced off in an exciting early season showdown