Stars unveil Winter Classic jerseys that pay tribute to Texas, history of the franchise

The Dallas Stars revealed what their Winter Classic jerseys will look like on Wednesday, giving fans a first glimpse at the threads they'll be wearing when they face the Nashville Predators in the outdoor matchup on New Years Day at the Cotton Bowl.

On Twitter, the Stars introduced the jerseys with the caption, "78 years of hockey history," which it fitting. They have many elements of a vintage feel.

"The jersey's retro look celebrates Texas hockey history and the rich heritage that preceded the Dallas Stars franchise," is how the Stars described the Winter Classic uniforms on their website.

The colors are the classic "victory green and white colorway," while the logo is reminiscent of the original one from when the team moved to Dallas for the 1993–94 season. The star logo is in the center of the team name, acting as the "A." The Texas patch is a nod to the shoulder patch and alternate logo used by the team from 1999 to 2013.

The Stars also incorporated elements of the logo from the Dallas Texans, who played in the Unites States Hockey League from 1945 to 1949, with the "D" on the front of the jersey.

The jerseys are currently available for pre-sale purchase and will be available starting on Nov. 15. Due to issues with production, the team said the only player jerseys that will be available by that date are Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Miro Heiskanen. More players will go on sale by December.