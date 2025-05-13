The Dallas Stars look to take a commanding lead in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs conference semifinals when they host the Winnipeg Jets in a Game 4 showdown on Tuesday. Mikko Rantanen got back on the scoresheet as Dallas took a 2-1 series lead on Sunday thanks to a 5-2 victory. Puck drop at American Airlines Center in Dallas is 8 p.m. ET.



Dallas is a -150 favorite on the money line (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest Stars vs. Jets odds, while Winnipeg is a +125 underdog (risk $100 to win $125). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Stars are also -1.5 (+173) on the puck line. Before making any Jets vs. Stars picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 79-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are its best bets for Stars vs. Jets on Tuesday:

Over 5.5 goals (-125)



The Over has hit in four of the Stars' five home games in these playoffs. It has also hit in each of the Jets' four playoff games on the road as Connor Hellebuyck struggles to play his Vezina Trophy-winning caliber and given up five or more goals in each of those four outings. The SportsLine model projects the Over will hit in well over 50% of simulations.

You've seen one of the best bets for Stars vs. Jets on Tuesday. Now, get picks for every game from the model that enters the second week of the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 79-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks.

Mikko Rantanen anytime goal-scorer (+140)

The Finnish winger has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 10 playoff games thanks to back-to-back tilts where he posted a hat trick. He has scored at least one goal in each of his last three playoff games on home ice, including a snap shot in the third period in Game 3.

Rantanen to score a goal at any point in Game 4 is listed at +140 odds

Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, entering the NHL playoffs on a 120-62 roll on NHL sides picks, returning $2,490 for $100 players.

Over 0.5 goals scored in first 10 minutes (-145)

Games 2 and 3 each featured two goals being scored within the first 10 minutes of the opening period, and the model is calling for a higher scoring game again in this one. Three of the Stars' five home games so far in the playoffs have featured a goal scored in the first 10 minutes. Meanwhile, Hellebuyck has given up a goal in the first 10 minutes in six out of 10 playoff starts.

Over 0.5 goals to be scored in the first 10 minutes of Game 4 is listed at -145 odds