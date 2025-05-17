The Dallas Stars will host the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6 of their 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs conference semifinals showdown on Saturday. Dallas had taken a commanding 3-1 lead in the second-round series, but Winnipeg staved off elimination on home ice with a 4-0 victory in Game 5. Puck drop at American Airlines Center in Dallas is at 8 p.m. ET.



Dallas is a -155 favorite on the money line (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Stars vs. Jets odds, while Winnipeg is a +130 underdog (risk $100 to win $130). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Stars are also -1.5 (+165) on the puck line. Before making any Jets vs. Stars picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, here are its best bets for Stars vs. Jets on Saturday:

Over 5.5 goals (-105)



The Under has hit in each of the last two games in this series, but the model isn't high on that happening here in Game 6. Connor Hellebuyck is coming off of a 22-save shutout in Game 5 but is 0-5 in road playoff games with a 5.84 GAA. Meanwhile, the Stars have scored three or more goals in five straight home playoff games including a 5-2 victory at American Airlines Center in Game 3. The SportsLine model is projecting Over 5.5 goals to be scored in well over 50% of simulations.

Kyle Connor 2+ points (+195)

Connor's production cooled a bit after a red-hot first round, but he has gotten back on the scoresheet with four points over his last three games. One of those points was a goal in Game 3 in Dallas, when the forward registered seven shots on goal. He now sits at 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 12 postseason games.

Mikko Rantanen over 1.5 points (+165)

Rantanen was held off the scoresheet in Game 5, which is likely why the Over is listed at plus odds. However, the Finnish forward leads all skaters in the playoffs with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 12 playoffs games. He has also eclipsed 1.5 points in three of his last four home playoff appearances.

