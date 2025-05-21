The Dallas Stars will host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference Final on Wednesday. Connor McDavid and the visiting Oilers ended their second-round battle against the Vegas Golden Knights with a 1-0 overtime win in Game 5 last Wednesday. Mikko Rantanen and the Stars ended a six-game second-round series against the Winnipeg Jets with a 2-1 overtime win last Saturday. Puck drop at American Airlines Center in Dallas is at 8 p.m. ET.

Dallas is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Stars vs. Oilers odds, while Edmonton is a +105 underdog (risk $100 to win $105). The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5, and the Stars are also -1.5 (+190) on the puck line. Before making any Oilers vs. Stars picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Stars vs. Oilers Game 1 prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the conference finals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are its best bets for Stars vs. Oilers on Wednesday:

Stars -1.5 on the puck line (+190)

Under 6.5 goals (-105)

Dallas has won six straight games on home ice and covered the puck line in each of their last three games at American Airlines Center. They also won two of those three games by two or more goals. The SportsLine model projects the Stars will cover the puck line in Game 1 in over 50% of simulations.

Under 6.5 goals (-105)

The Under has hit in two straight games for the Oilers and in three straight games for the Stars. Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger maintained the Under in five of his six starts against Winnipeg in the previous round, while Edmonton starter Stuart Skinner pitched a shutout in each of his last outings against Vegas.

