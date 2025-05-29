The Dallas Stars will try to keep their season alive when they host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference Final on Thursday. The Stars got the series started with an emphatic 6-3 victory, but are now on the brink of elimination after dropping three straight games. Puck drop for Game 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas is at 8 p.m. ET.

Dallas is a -126 favorite on the money line (risk $126 to win $100) in the latest Stars vs. Oilers odds, while Edmonton is a +106 underdog (risk $100 to win $106). The over/under for total goals scored is 6, and the Stars are -1.5 (+192) on the puck line. Before making any Oilers vs. Stars picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Stars vs. Oilers Game 5 prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the conference finals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are its best bets for Stars vs. Oilers on Thursday:

Stars on the money line (-126)

Under 6 goals (-115)

While the Oilers have dominated the last three games of the series, the SportsLine projection model is leaning on the Stars to stay alive on home ice. Dallas won seven straight at American Airlines Center prior to being shutout 3-0 by Edmonton in Game 2. The model projects the Stars will take care of business at home, as they are winning outright in 60% of simulations.

The Under has hit in two of the first four games in this series. Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner has only allowed two goals over the last three games and pitched a 25-save shutout in Dallas in Game 2. Under 6 total goals scored is listed at -118 at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

