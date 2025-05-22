The Edmonton Oilers looked like they were going to cruise to an impressive win in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. That was until the Dallas Stars took advantage of three power-play opportunities in the third period en route to a 6-3 victory.

Over the final 20 minutes of Game 1, the Stars scored five unanswered goals, including power-play tallies from Miro Heiskanen, Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene. Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger also was able to keep the Oilers off of the scoreboard in the third period to help cruise to victory.

Forward Tyler Seguin led the way for the Stars with two goals and an assist in Game 1. Seguin actually opened the scoring for Dallas in what was his first goal since Game 3 of the team's opening-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.

While the final score revealed a three-goal difference, the Oilers made life very difficult for the Stars over the first two periods. Oilers star Connor McDavid was weaving his way through the Stars' defense early on, and assisted on both of Edmonton's first two goals.

As the series shifts to Game 2, the Oilers are no stranger to a little adversity as they fell into an 0-2 hole against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round. Dallas certainly won't want a repeat performance in the Western Conference Final, and will likely make an effort to be more disciplined after committing seven penalties in Game 1. Game 2 may not be a must-win contest for the Oilers, but it's a massive chance for them to bounce back.

Western Conference Final Schedule

All times Eastern, you can stream the entire series on fubo (try for free)

Game 1: Stars 6, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 2: Friday, May 23 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

Game 3: Sunday, May 25 | 3 p.m. | at EDM | ABC

Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ESPN

*Game 5: Thursday, May 29 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

*Game 6: Saturday, May 31 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ABC

*Game 7: Monday, June 2 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

Stars vs. Oilers odds

Odds via DraftKings

Series odds: Stars -190, Oilers +160

Stars -190, Oilers +160 Game 2 odds: Stars -125, Oilers +105

Stars vs. Oilers: Game 2 score prediction

The Oilers really can't afford to fall into a 0-2 hole against a team as dangerous as the Stars. Through two periods, there was no question that Edmonton was the better team as they did just about anything they wanted offensively. As long as Stuart Skinner produces a better showing in between the pipes, it's hard to imagine that this isn't an extremely tight affair. Ultimately, the Oilers have the firepower to even the series before it heads to Edmonton. Prediction -- Oilers 4, Stars 2