The Edmonton Oilers fired back in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, blanking the Dallas Stars 3-0 to even the series at 1-1 heading back to Canada. The Oilers blew Game 1 by allowing Dallas to rally with a series of late power play goals but tightened up defensively for Game 2. Goalie Stuart Skinner made 25 saves just a couple of days after allowing five goals. In the process, he secured his third shutout this season and fourth of his postseason career.

Oilers star Connor McDavid also etched his name into the history books as he became the third captain to reach the 20-point mark in four consecutive postseason appearances. McDavid joined Wayne Gretzky (1984, 1985, 1987, and 1988 with the Oilers and Kings) and Sidney Crosby (2008, 2009, 2017 and 2018 with the Penguins).

The series, though young, continues to be emotional and physical after a brawl spoiled the end of Game 1. Oilers winger Connor Brown was hit in the face by a skate in Game 2 and Stars forward Roope Hintz left with a left foot injury on a minor slashing penalty. Hintz's status for Game 3 is currently unknown.

The series moves back to Edmonton on Sunday, with the Oilers listed as early favorites, per DraftKings. Here's everything you need to know for the series as it moves to Game 3.

Western Conference Final Schedule

Game 1: Stars 6, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 3, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Sunday, May 25 | 3 p.m. | at EDM | ABC

Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ESPN

*Game 5: Thursday, May 29 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

*Game 6: Saturday, May 31 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ABC

*Game 7: Monday, June 2 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

Stars vs. Oilers odds

Odds via DraftKings

Series odds: Stars +130, Oilers -150

Stars +130, Oilers -150 Game 3 odds: Stars +130, Oilers -155

Game 3 score prediction

The Oilers needed to steal a game on the road to open the series, and they were able to dominate the Stars to accomplish that task in Game 2. The case can be made that Edmonton has been the better team throughout the bulk of the first two games of the series. However, it would be surprising if the Stars don't make some big adjustments as the series shifts to Edmonton. After holding Mikko Rantanen to just one shot on goal in Game 2, I'd expect a bounce-back effort from the Dallas standout, and the Stars end up taking Game 3 in a hard-fought victory. Prediction -- Stars 3 Oilers 2