After suffering a devastating loss in Game 1, the Edmonton Oilers have rallied to win the past two games in the Western Conference Final. With a 2-1 series advantage, the Oilers have a chance to gain a stranglehold on the Dallas Stars in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

The Oilers came away with a statement 6-1 win against the Stars in Game 3 on Sunday. Defenseman Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid scored goals just 36 seconds apart to give Edmonton a lead that they would not relinquish. Before the final horn sounded, McDavid would add another to register his first multi-goal performance of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Stars did cut the deficit to 2-1 late in the second period when winger Jason Robertson netted his first goal of the postseason. However, that was as close as Dallas would get with Edmonton capping off the contest with four unanswered goals.

Dallas found themselves without top-line center Roope Hintz in Game 3 after he was listed as a game-time decision leading up to the contest. While Hintz did miss Game 3, he skated during an optional practice on Monday, which could be a good sign heading into Game 4.

Hintz is currently being listed as day-to-day after being cross-checked in the back by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse in the third period of Game 2. Rookie forward Oskar Bäck played in place of Hintz on Sunday with both Wyatt Johnston and Robertson spending time on the team's top line with Mikko Rantanen and Mikael Granlund.

Meanwhile, Edmonton goaltender Calvin Pickard practiced on Monday, and could serve as the backup to Stuart Skinner in Game 4. However, the Oilers will be without forward Connor Brown, who suffered an undisclosed injury in Game 3.

Western Conference Final Schedule

All times Eastern, you can stream the entire series on fubo (try for free)

Game 1: Stars 6, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 3, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 6, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ESPN

Game 5: Thursday, May 29 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

*Game 6: Saturday, May 31 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ABC

*Game 7: Monday, June 2 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

Stars vs. Oilers odds

Odds via DraftKings

Series odds: Stars +270, Oilers -330

Stars +270, Oilers -330 Game 4 odds: Stars +140, Oilers -166

Game 4 score prediction

The Oilers have been the more dominant team throughout the majority of this series. It's hard not to back Edmonton after an offensive performance like they exhibited in Game 3, but Dallas desperately needs to win this game to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole heading back home. I'm banking on Jake Oettinger shaking off the rust and the Stars' offensive depth rising to the occasion like they have all season. Prediction -- Stars 4, Oilers 2