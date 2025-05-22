The Dallas Stars looked dead in the water for the first 40 minutes of Game 1 of the Western Conference final against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. But in the final 20 minutes, the Stars unleashed a five-goal barrage for a 6-3 win to take a 1-0 series lead.

In the first two periods, the Oilers were clearly the better team, and they took a 3-1 lead into the final frame. Unfortunately for them, there was one period remaining, and it belonged to the Stars.

Just 32 seconds into the third, Miro Heiskanen gave the Stars life with a power play goal from the point to make it a 3-2 game.

That kicked off a parade to the penalty box for Edmonton, and Dallas took advantage. The Stars scored on three consecutive power plays with Mikael Granlund tying the game just moments after Heiskanen's goal.

Matt Duchene scored his first goal of the playoffs when he punched home a friendly bounce off the endboards just 2:08 after Granlund leveled the score. Before Wednesday night, Duchene hadn't found the back of the net in 17 games dating back to the regular season.

When it was all said and done, Dallas scored three goals in 5:26 to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead. It was a frenzied effort from the home team, and the roof was about to blow off the American Airlines Center.

Another good sign for Dallas was that Tyler Seguin made a big impact with a pair of goals and an assist. Like Duchene, Seguin entered this one dealing with a lengthy scoring drought. He hadn't tallied a goal since Game 2 of the first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.

As jubilant as the Stars were, the Oilers had to be even more frustrated. Edmonton was controlling the game, with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combining for five points in the first two periods, but a winnable game ultimately slipped through its fingers.

Going into Game 2, the Oilers' focus has to be on staying out of the penalty box, and the Stars could afford to get off to a better start. Then again, playing possum for 40 minutes seemed to work on Wednesday night.

Western Conference Final Schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Stars 6, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 2: Friday, May 23 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | TNT, ESPN, ESPN+

Game 3: Sunday, May 25 | 3 p.m. | at EDM | ABC, ESPN+

Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ESPN, ESPN+

*Game 5: Thursday, May 29 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN, ESPN+

*Game 6: Saturday, May 31 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ABC, ESPN+

*Game 7: Monday, June 2 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN, ESPN+

