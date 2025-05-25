The Edmonton Oilers took a 2-1 series lead over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final on Sunday. And they did it in emphatic fashion, crushing Dallas to the tune of a 6-1 final in front of a raucous home crowd.

The Oilers scored two goals within a span of 36 seconds late in the first period and never looked back. First it was Evan Bouchard who put Edmonton ahead, and then Connor McDavid added on.

Dallas briefly made things interesting when Jason Robertson scored his first goal of the postseason at the 15:35 mark of the second, cutting the score to 2-1. But that was as close as the Stars would get. McDavid tacked on another with just 19 seconds remaining in the period.

From there, it was all Oilers as Zach Hyman scored twice to turn what was once a competitive contest into a blowout. And then in the final minutes, John Klingberg added one more to push it to a 6-1 final. Stuart Skinner was excellent in goal, stopping 33 of the 34 shots he faced while Dallas' Jake Oettinger could halt only 18 of the 24 attempts that came his way.

Sunday's rout came on the heels of a 3-0 Edmonton victory in Game 2. The Oilers also had a lead for much of Game 1. In fact, they took a 3-1 advantage into the third period before the Stars rattled off five consecutive goals to win 6-3 and take an early 1-0 series edge.

How will the Stars respond in Game 4? We'll find out Tuesday night in Edmonton.

Western Conference Final Schedule

All times Eastern, you can stream the entire series on fubo (try for free)

Game 1: Stars 6, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 3, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 6, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 4: Tuesday, May 27 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ESPN

Game 5: Thursday, May 29 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

*Game 6: Saturday, May 31 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ABC

*Game 7: Monday, June 2 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

