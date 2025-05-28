In a Western Conference Final full of superstar players in their prime, 40-year-old Corey Perry was the difference in Game 4. Perry's second-period power play goal was the game-winner in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. With the win, the Oilers now have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series and are one win away from a trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

Just 2:23 after Jason Robertson scored to tie the game at 1-1 for the Stars, the Oilers capitalized on their second power play of the game. With Zach Hyman out due to injury, Perry took his place at the net front and cashed in on a backdoor pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, putting his team in front 2-1 at the 9:20 mark of the second.

That goal by Perry made him just the fifth player in NHL history to score a conference finals goal at the age of 40 or older. He joined Adam Oates, Dave Andreychuk, Matt Cullen and Ray Bourque (three times).

Special teams played a big role for the Oilers because both of their non-empty net goals came on the man advantage. In the first period, Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring when he buried a feed from Nugent-Hopkins from his office at the low right circle.

Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique buried empty-net goals to put the icing on the cake for Edmonton.

Once again, the story for the Stars was their inability to beat Stuart Skinner. Dallas threw 29 shots at Skinner, and he came up with 28 saves and another win.

For the second consecutive game, the Stars played relatively well through two periods, but they generated next to nothing while trailing in the third. In Game 3, the Stars put just four shots on Skinner in the third. On Tuesday, they managed just four.

A number of the Stars' top weapons continue to struggle against an Oilers defense that's without Mattias Ekholm. Robertson did get on the scoresheet in the second period, but others remained ice cold.

Mikko Rantanen's goal drought has now hit seven games, and Matt Duchene and Jamie Benn have combined for two goals in 17 games. One of the Stars' biggest advantages in the regular season was their forward depth, but that has not materialized in this series.

The Stars will now return home to face elimination in Game 5. The Oilers will have the opportunity to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year, but they may have to do so without Hyman. He exited the game in the first period after taking an awkward hit from Mason Marchment and did not return.

Western Conference Final Schedule

All times Eastern, you can stream the entire series on fubo (try for free)

Game 1: Stars 6, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 3, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 6, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 5: Thursday, May 29 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

*Game 6: Saturday, May 31 | 8 p.m. | at EDM | ABC

*Game 7: Monday, June 2 | 8 p.m. | at DAL | ESPN

