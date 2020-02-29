Steven Stamkos injury update: Lightning star to miss 6-8 weeks after core muscle surgery
If things go as planned, Stamkos will be back for the postseason
The Tampa Bay Lightning will have the next month or so of hockey without their team captain. Center Steven Stamkos will miss six to eight weeks after he undergoes surgery Monday to repair a core muscle injury.
Stamkos was forced to leave Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. At the time, coach Jon Cooper said the six-time All-Star center could no longer play through a lingering issue, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Cooper also said after Thursday's game, which Stamkos also missed, that he has been playing through this pain for some time now, but this surgery will hopefully address the main problem.
Regardless of where his recovery lands in the given range, Stamkos will certainly have to miss some postseason action as a result of this surgery. If he heals up in six weeks, he'll presumably make it back for a Game 3 of the first round, while eight weeks could mean not returning until the second round -- provided the Lightning even make it that far.
The center will get the surgery done at Washington University in St. Louis from a doctor who specializes in the type of abdominal surgery he requires. This is not Stamkos's first time missing games due to injury this season. In early February, the Tampa Bay captain had to miss three games to deal with a lower-body injury.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NYI to play '20-'21 season at Nassau
The Isles will be at their true home for all of next season
-
Seattle NHL team breaks ground
Before the Seattle team was confirmed as the league's 32nd franchise, the city had no ice rinks
-
Ryan scores three times in Ottawa return
Ryan missed three months while undergoing treatment for alcohol abuse
-
Laviolette picked to coach Team USA
Peter Laviolette is back as a coach less than two months after getting fired from Nashville
-
Bouwmeester speaks for the first time
Bouwmeester announced that he will assess his hockey future at a later date
-
Player hospitalized after being KO'd
Kale Kessy is reportedly doing fine now
-
NHL trade deadline takeaways
We have all the latest updates and rumors from around the league as the trade deadline approaches
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown