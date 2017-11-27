Stockton Heat Update: Life on the Road
Stockton Heat Update: Life on the Road
The Heat are on the road for a while
After 18 games of the 2017-18 AHL season, the Stockton Heat currently sit in a four-way tie for first place in the Pacific Division with a record of 11-6-1 and 23 points. When games played are included, the Heat sit in second place with two more games played than Tuscon, but two less games played than San Antonio and Texas.
The Heat last played on Saturday night in what was a 4-2 victory over the Tuscon Roadrunners. It was Eddie Lack’s first game with the Heat and he performed well, making 23 saves on 25 shots in the victory. Marek Hrivik had three points on the night as the Heat ended a brief two game losing streak.
The game was the third of a six game road trip in a stretch that will see Stockton play 13 of 14 games on the road. Their only home date between November 18 and New Year’s Eve is a game against Tuscon on December 9, with a seven game road trip to follow. Of course the term “road trip” is used lightly since the majority of games are on weekends and all within the state of California.
Here’s a look at the last five games and the next five games for Stockton
Last 5:
Nov 25 Stockton 4 @ Tuscon 2
Nov 24 Stockton 2 @ Tuscon 3
Nov 22 Stockton 1 @ Ontario 3
Nov 18 Bakersfield 2 @ Stockton 5
Nov 17 Bakersfield 2 @ Stockton 4
Next 5:
Nov 30 Stockton @ Bakersfield
Dec 1 Stockton @ Bakersfield
Dec 6 Stockton @ San Jose
Dec 9 Tuscon @ Stockton
Dec 13 Stockton @ San Diego
Leading Scorers
Goals: 11 - Garnet Hathaway, 8 - Andrew Mangiapane, Morgan Klimchuk, 6 - Marek Hrivik
Assists: 13 - Andrew Mangiapane, 12 - Marek Hrivik, 9 - Rasmus Andersson, Tyler Wotherspoon
Points: 21 - Andrew Mangiapane, 19 - Garnet Hathaway, 18 - Marek Hrivik
Even without Mark Jankowski in Stockton, both Mangiapane and Hathaway have continued to enjoy stellar seasons thus far and are making a case to find their way to Calgary in the future. Also worth noting that Marek Hrivik is having his best year as a pro and could be worth a look in the bottom six.
The Heat have had a strong start to the season and look to keep it up over this prolonged stretch of away games.
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals