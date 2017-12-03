Storm Advisory for December 3: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup
Karlsson is going to make bank, the salary cap could rise and the Canes attendance isn’t terrible.
Reading Assignments
- The Canes are improving their amount of butts in seats. How’s that for attendance narratives?
NHL attendance comps vs last year. Gainers: CBJ, CAR Laggers: FLA, NYI, VAN.— NHLtoSeattle (@NHLtoSeattle) December 2, 2017
Excluding VGK, DET, & Sweden games, NHL attendance is flat to slightly up year over year. pic.twitter.com/xbLLBjw6iA
- NHL.com made their early season All-Star predictions and a certain Canes Finnish winger made the cut. [NHL]
- An update on the salary cap which could raise to as high as $80 million. [Sportsnet]
- If you checked the box scores this morning, no you weren’t still asleep. The Canadiens actually did beat the Red Wings 10-1. [CBC]
- Viktor Arvidsson is a playmaker on and off the ice. [Sporting News]
- If Erik Karlsson “wants what he’s worth,” he’s probably going to make a lot. [NHL]
- The Canes head out to Vancouver today to start a 13-game road trip, but duty calls when it comes to being a hockey parent.
Cripes! youth hockey starts early. The sun should rise at some point soon I think. #jr canes#cold ass arenas— Justin Williams (@JustinWilliams) December 3, 2017
- And, perhaps a little packing advice?
LAUNDRY IS NOT AN OPTION.— Kylie Slavin (@kyslavin) December 3, 2017
- Last but not least, congratulations to Canes PA announcer Wade Minter on his NHL milestone (and it was a good one):
Celebrating a milestone tonight - my 100th NHL game on the mic. I'm honored and humbled to be part of the #redvolution. Here's to a few hundred more! pic.twitter.com/KoRTku28un— H. Wade Minter (@minter) December 3, 2017
