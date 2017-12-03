Storm Advisory for December 3: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup

Karlsson is going to make bank, the salary cap could rise and the Canes attendance isn’t terrible.

Reading Assignments

  • The Canes are improving their amount of butts in seats. How’s that for attendance narratives?
  • NHL.com made their early season All-Star predictions and a certain Canes Finnish winger made the cut. [NHL]
  • An update on the salary cap which could raise to as high as $80 million. [Sportsnet]
  • If you checked the box scores this morning, no you weren’t still asleep. The Canadiens actually did beat the Red Wings 10-1. [CBC]
  • Viktor Arvidsson is a playmaker on and off the ice. [Sporting News]
  • If Erik Karlsson “wants what he’s worth,” he’s probably going to make a lot. [NHL]
  • The Canes head out to Vancouver today to start a 13-game road trip, but duty calls when it comes to being a hockey parent.
  • And, perhaps a little packing advice?
  • Last but not least, congratulations to Canes PA announcer Wade Minter on his NHL milestone (and it was a good one):
