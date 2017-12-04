Storm Advisory for December 4: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup

I hear Sioux Falls is lovely this time of year.

Reading Assignments

  • Have a burning question or hot take you need to get off your chest? Let the CC Pod help:
  • The Canes are facing a road trip of significant importance beginning tomorrow night in Vancouver. [Hurricanes]
  • The headline question is “what will the Blackhawks’ first big move be,” when the real question is “who’s next to be dealt to Carolina?” [Second City Hockey]
  • Interested groups wanting in on the next round of NHL expansion, whenever it comes, had better start filling the piggy bank now. [Sportsnet]
  • Mike Keenan was fired as coach of the KHL’s Kunlun Red Star, replaced by a trio of former NHLers. [ESPN]
  • Team USA coach Tony Granato doesn’t seem to mind that his squad for the Pyeongchang Games won’t include any NHL players. [Star-Tribune]
  • Mathew Barzal might be the biggest surprise of the season so far. [The Athletic ($)]

