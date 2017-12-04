Storm Advisory for December 4: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup
I hear Sioux Falls is lovely this time of year.
Reading Assignments
- Have a burning question or hot take you need to get off your chest? Let the CC Pod help:
Have any questions for the @CanesCountry Podcast? Send them in and @k_morton9, @brettfinger and I will answer them this week!— Justin Lape (@LankyLape) December 3, 2017
- The Canes are facing a road trip of significant importance beginning tomorrow night in Vancouver. [Hurricanes]
- The headline question is “what will the Blackhawks’ first big move be,” when the real question is “who’s next to be dealt to Carolina?” [Second City Hockey]
- Interested groups wanting in on the next round of NHL expansion, whenever it comes, had better start filling the piggy bank now. [Sportsnet]
- Mike Keenan was fired as coach of the KHL’s Kunlun Red Star, replaced by a trio of former NHLers. [ESPN]
- Team USA coach Tony Granato doesn’t seem to mind that his squad for the Pyeongchang Games won’t include any NHL players. [Star-Tribune]
- Mathew Barzal might be the biggest surprise of the season so far. [The Athletic ($)]
