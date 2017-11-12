Storm Advisory for November 12: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup
Just how good are the Canes at shot attempts?
Reading Assignments
- Scott Darling is one of three starting goaltenders in the NHL to have been a Blackhawks backup, and The Athletic Chicago went in search of those three to look at what they’ve done since leaving the Windy City. [The Athletic ($)]
- This was prior to the Canes’ loss to the Hawks last night, but the Canes are a ridiculously good possession team. (Now if only they could convert possession into goals...)
This is absurd. pic.twitter.com/xmsfIJuSDp— Sean Tierney (@ChartingHockey) November 11, 2017
- The Canes’ corps of defensemen, the youngest in the league, has been as advertised through the opening month of the season. [North State Journal]
- Jarome Iginla is still hopeful that an NHL team will come calling. [Sportsnet]
- Vadim Shipachyov didn’t exactly have the nicest things to say about his NHL experience. [CBC]
- But Ilya Kovalchuk apparently isn’t listening, and is likely to follow through on his promise to return to the NHL next summer. [Sportsnet]
