Storm Advisory for November 12: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup

Just how good are the Canes at shot attempts?

Reading Assignments

  • Scott Darling is one of three starting goaltenders in the NHL to have been a Blackhawks backup, and The Athletic Chicago went in search of those three to look at what they’ve done since leaving the Windy City. [The Athletic ($)]
  • This was prior to the Canes’ loss to the Hawks last night, but the Canes are a ridiculously good possession team. (Now if only they could convert possession into goals...)
  • The Canes’ corps of defensemen, the youngest in the league, has been as advertised through the opening month of the season. [North State Journal]
  • Jarome Iginla is still hopeful that an NHL team will come calling. [Sportsnet]
  • Vadim Shipachyov didn’t exactly have the nicest things to say about his NHL experience. [CBC]
  • But Ilya Kovalchuk apparently isn’t listening, and is likely to follow through on his promise to return to the NHL next summer. [Sportsnet]
