Storm Advisory for November 14: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup

Storm Advisory for November 14: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup

Teravainen hat-trick leads way for the Canes; Underappreciated HOF’ers

Reading Assignments

  • The Hurricanes broke a 1-1 third period tie with four final period goals, including all three goals in Teuvo Teravainen’s first career hat-trick. [Canes Country]
  • Canes Stanley Cup champion Mark Recchi was one of six inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame last night, and the speeches had plenty of highlights. [NHL.com]
  • Over at The Hockey News, Jared Clinton explores exactly why the Canes must do everything they can to inject more offense into their lineup. [The Hockey News]
  • From late last week, an interesting an entertaining look at the Blue Jackets and Hurricanes game on Thursday from the Columbus perspective. [The Athletic ($)]
  • The most underappreciated Hall of Famers according to ESPN includes a former Cane who still has a job in the organization, from what I hear. [ESPN]
  • The NHL’s Olympic freeze-out may last longer than 2018 after all. [SB Nation]

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories