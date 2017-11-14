Storm Advisory for November 14: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup
Storm Advisory for November 14: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup
Teravainen hat-trick leads way for the Canes; Underappreciated HOF’ers
Reading Assignments
- The Hurricanes broke a 1-1 third period tie with four final period goals, including all three goals in Teuvo Teravainen’s first career hat-trick. [Canes Country]
- Canes Stanley Cup champion Mark Recchi was one of six inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame last night, and the speeches had plenty of highlights. [NHL.com]
- Over at The Hockey News, Jared Clinton explores exactly why the Canes must do everything they can to inject more offense into their lineup. [The Hockey News]
- From late last week, an interesting an entertaining look at the Blue Jackets and Hurricanes game on Thursday from the Columbus perspective. [The Athletic ($)]
- The most underappreciated Hall of Famers according to ESPN includes a former Cane who still has a job in the organization, from what I hear. [ESPN]
- The NHL’s Olympic freeze-out may last longer than 2018 after all. [SB Nation]
-
Power Rankings: Rangers surging upward
Both New York teams remain among the NHL's hottest in mid-November
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China