Storm Advisory for November 15: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup
Storm Advisory for November 15: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup
P.K. Subban gets rowdy and the juice is loose in La La Land.
Reading Assignments
- Where does Hurricanes showrunner Ron Francis rank on the general manager hot seat power rankings? Hint: Marc Bergevin is in worse shape. [Sportsnet]
- A former Hurricanes netminder (twice) got traded on Tuesday. [NHL.com]
- A current Hurricanes netminder (just once, so far) joined NHL Now to talk about his transition to Raleigh and the play of the team in front of him. [NHL Now]
- Another former Hurricane, Jussi Jokinen, was on the move yesterday as he goes from the plains to the hills. [NHL.com]
- Teuvo Teravainen may have gotten a hat trick on Monday, but it’s a Devan Dub-trick of shutouts for the Minnesota Wild and their red-hot goalie, including two against one of Carolina’s Metropolitan Division foes. [Hockey Wilderness]
- P.K. Subban hit the ice for warmups in Nashville on Hockey Fights Cancer night with a rootin’-tootin’ Smashville cowboy hat. [Predators]
- Have you ever wondered how many goalies have played for three NHL teams in one season? The answer is four, and three of them have ties of varying strengths to the Carolina Hurricanes. [Kevin Gibson - TSN]
Goalies to Appear in a Game for 3* Different Teams in a Season— Kevin Gibson (@TSNResearch) November 14, 2017
Sean Burke 1997-98 (CAR/VAN/PHI)
Kirk McLean 1997-98 (VAN/CAR/FLA)
Greg Millen 1989-90 (STL/QUE/CHI)
Jim Rutherford 1980-81 (DET/TOR/LAK)
*No goalie has appeared in a game for 4 different teams in a season
-
Canadiens, Sens unveil NHL 100 jerseys
The two teams will meet outdoors on December 16 in Ottawa
-
The wacky world of the NHL Hall of Fame
Horse hair, beer and Jaromir Jagr creamy peanut butter -- yep, it's all on display at Hall...
-
Sven Baertschi donates to HEROS for goal
Baertschi wants to give back to at-risk kids with every goal he scores this season
-
Power Rankings: Rangers surging upward
Both New York teams remain among the NHL's hottest in mid-November
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start