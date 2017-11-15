Storm Advisory for November 15: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup

Goalies to Appear in a Game for 3* Different Teams in a Season

Sean Burke 1997-98 (CAR/VAN/PHI)

Kirk McLean 1997-98 (VAN/CAR/FLA)

Greg Millen 1989-90 (STL/QUE/CHI)

Jim Rutherford 1980-81 (DET/TOR/LAK)

*No goalie has appeared in a game for 4 different teams in a season