Storm Advisory for November 17: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup
Get ready for plenty of Houston relocation takes.
Reading Assignments
- Could the next destination for an NHL team be Houston? The new owner of the Rockets certainly has an interest. [Sportsnet]
- It’s a seven year, $41 million extension for the Blue Jackets’ Cam Atkinson. [The Athletic ($)]
- USA Hockey wants to continue an upward trend of the number of American goalies competing in the NHL. [NHL.com]
- The Coyotes won a game in regulation! Huzzah! [Five for Howling]
- Luke Witkowski earned a ten-game suspension for coming back on the ice after being whacked on the leg by Matthew Tkachuk on his way to the locker room. [Detroit Free Press]
