Storm Advisory for November 20: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup
Can’t get enough of outdoor games featuring the same teams over and over again? Today is your lucky day!!
Reading Assignments
- Hate to start on a downer, but Peter Koutroumpis’ tribute to his father on Hockey Fights Cancer night is a must-read. [Triangle Sports Net]
- Don’t forget about Tickets For Turkeys! You have until Friday to buy discounted tickets for games on Saturday and next Monday, while helping local families in need at the same time. [Hurricanes, and more details]
- Victor Rask’s benching was a long time coming and a welcome shakeup to a too-complacent culture. [News and Observer]
- Oh thank God, everyone was worried about the Blackhawks not playing in an outdoor game but the NHL wasn’t going to let us down. [Pro Hockey Talk]
- Oh thank God, everyone was worried about the Penguins and Flyers not playing in an outdoor game but the NHL wasn’t going to let us down. [NHL.com]
- This is rather remarkable: Antti Niemi joined a small group of goaltenders who played for three teams in one season, but he’s the only one without any ties to the Canes/Whalers franchise:
Antti Niemi joins Jim Rutherford (1980-81, DET/TOR/LA), Greg Millen (1989-90, STL/QUE/CHI), Kirk McLean (1997-98, VAN/CAR/FLA) & Sean Burke (1997-98, CAR/VAN/PHI) as goalies to play on three teams in one season (thanks @kenwardskorner)— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 19, 2017
- Chance the Rapper has a backup plan in case this music thing doesn’t work out.
