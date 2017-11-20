Storm Advisory for November 20: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup

Can’t get enough of outdoor games featuring the same teams over and over again? Today is your lucky day!!

Reading Assignments

  • Hate to start on a downer, but Peter Koutroumpis’ tribute to his father on Hockey Fights Cancer night is a must-read. [Triangle Sports Net]
  • Don’t forget about Tickets For Turkeys! You have until Friday to buy discounted tickets for games on Saturday and next Monday, while helping local families in need at the same time. [Hurricanes, and more details]
  • Victor Rask’s benching was a long time coming and a welcome shakeup to a too-complacent culture. [News and Observer]
  • Oh thank God, everyone was worried about the Blackhawks not playing in an outdoor game but the NHL wasn’t going to let us down. [Pro Hockey Talk]
  • Oh thank God, everyone was worried about the Penguins and Flyers not playing in an outdoor game but the NHL wasn’t going to let us down. [NHL.com]
  • This is rather remarkable: Antti Niemi joined a small group of goaltenders who played for three teams in one season, but he’s the only one without any ties to the Canes/Whalers franchise:
  • Chance the Rapper has a backup plan in case this music thing doesn’t work out.

