Storm Advisory for November 20: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup

Can’t get enough of outdoor games featuring the same teams over and over again? Today is your lucky day!!

Reading Assignments

Hate to start on a downer, but Peter Koutroumpis’ tribute to his father on Hockey Fights Cancer night is a must-read. [Triangle Sports Net]

Don’t forget about Tickets For Turkeys! You have until Friday to buy discounted tickets for games on Saturday and next Monday, while helping local families in need at the same time. [Hurricanes, and more details]

Victor Rask’s benching was a long time coming and a welcome shakeup to a too-complacent culture. [News and Observer]

Oh thank God, everyone was worried about the Blackhawks not playing in an outdoor game but the NHL wasn’t going to let us down. [Pro Hockey Talk]

Oh thank God, everyone was worried about the Penguins and Flyers not playing in an outdoor game but the NHL wasn’t going to let us down. [NHL.com]

This is rather remarkable: Antti Niemi joined a small group of goaltenders who played for three teams in one season, but he’s the only one without any ties to the Canes/Whalers franchise:

Antti Niemi joins Jim Rutherford (1980-81, DET/TOR/LA), Greg Millen (1989-90, STL/QUE/CHI), Kirk McLean (1997-98, VAN/CAR/FLA) & Sean Burke (1997-98, CAR/VAN/PHI) as goalies to play on three teams in one season (thanks @kenwardskorner) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 19, 2017