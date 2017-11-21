Storm Advisory for November 21: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup
The hockey media couldn’t get enough of Teuvo Teravainen yesterday.
Reading Assignments
- Plenty of appearances for Teuvo Teravainen after his first-star honor yesterday. Here he is with Adam and Joe... [WRALSportsFan]
- ...and here he is doing a phone interview on NHL Network...
- ...and here’s the NHL On The Fly panel discussing the scoring prowess of the TSA Line:
"That TSA line is on " #NHLOnTheFly discusses the @NHLCanes' top line. pic.twitter.com/xf79UIFh4b— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) November 20, 2017
- It took a while, but Sebastian Aho’s scoring touch is finally back. [Pro Hockey Talk]
- Congratulations to longtime Canes staffer Jon Chase, named yesterday the executive director of the Kids ’n Community Foundation. [Hurricanes]
- Tyler Dellow looks at where every team in the league falls on a chart of playoff locks vs. the point of no return. The Canes aren’t near either point at the moment, which is progress. [The Athletic ($)]
