Storm Advisory for November 21: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup

The hockey media couldn’t get enough of Teuvo Teravainen yesterday.

Reading Assignments

  • Plenty of appearances for Teuvo Teravainen after his first-star honor yesterday. Here he is with Adam and Joe... [WRALSportsFan]
  • ...and here he is doing a phone interview on NHL Network...
  • ...and here’s the NHL On The Fly panel discussing the scoring prowess of the TSA Line:
  • It took a while, but Sebastian Aho’s scoring touch is finally back. [Pro Hockey Talk]
  • Congratulations to longtime Canes staffer Jon Chase, named yesterday the executive director of the Kids ’n Community Foundation. [Hurricanes]
  • Tyler Dellow looks at where every team in the league falls on a chart of playoff locks vs. the point of no return. The Canes aren’t near either point at the moment, which is progress. [The Athletic ($)]

