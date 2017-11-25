Storm Advisory for November 23rd: NHL News, Rumors, Links, and Daily Roundup

The Hurricanes played the Maple Leafs last night, and that means that Ron Francis got to talk on Canadian airwaves.

Reading Assignments

  • General manager Ron Francis appeared on Canadian radio prior to his team’s contest with the Toronto Maple Leafs. [SportsNet]
  • ESPN says for your fantasy hockey team’s Black Friday shopping, Carolina’s most prolific goal scorer might be a good target to acquire. [ESPN]
  • If you’re just not quite able to get into this spirit yet this holiday season, here’s a few reasons you can be thankful for having the NHL around. [USA Today]
  • On the other hand, if you’re more of a scrooge this time of year and you like it that way, here’s why you should NOT be thankful for the NHL. [Also USA Today]
  • Bill Peters had some interesting things to say about what makes Carolina’s defense so tough to play against.
  • Oft-injured Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will make his return to the net tomorrow after missing the team’s last ten games with a lower-body injury. Remember that eight-year mega-extension he signed in the offseason? Yeah, it doesn’t start until NEXT season. [NHL]
  • This one will melt your heart. The New Jersey Devils held their Hockey Fights Cancer night last night, and Brian Boyle, whose ongoing battle with leukemia has been well-publicized, scored a dang goal. Good for him. [NHL]

