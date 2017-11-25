Storm Advisory for November 23rd: NHL News, Rumors, Links, and Daily Roundup

The Hurricanes played the Maple Leafs last night, and that means that Ron Francis got to talk on Canadian airwaves.

Reading Assignments

General manager Ron Francis appeared on Canadian radio prior to his team’s contest with the Toronto Maple Leafs. [SportsNet]

ESPN says for your fantasy hockey team’s Black Friday shopping, Carolina’s most prolific goal scorer might be a good target to acquire. [ESPN]

If you’re just not quite able to get into this spirit yet this holiday season, here’s a few reasons you can be thankful for having the NHL around. [USA Today]

On the other hand, if you’re more of a scrooge this time of year and you like it that way, here’s why you should NOT be thankful for the NHL. [Also USA Today]

Bill Peters had some interesting things to say about what makes Carolina’s defense so tough to play against.

Carolina Hurricanes Head Coach, Bill Peters, on how the puck-moving ability of D makes it harder to establish a forecheck: pic.twitter.com/zQWheiQE11 — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) November 24, 2017