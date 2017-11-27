Storm Advisory for November 27th: NHL News, Rumors, Links, and Daily Roundup
Storm Advisory for November 27th: NHL News, Rumors, Links, and Daily Roundup
Thanksgiving turkey and stuffing leaves NHL with a quiet weekend.
Reading Assignments:
- Cam Ward earns Top 10 Save of the Week performance against the Islanders, Henrik Lundqvist robs Canes for top honors.
Gloves, pads, sticks... the goalies are using everything they've got in the @Honda saves of the week. https://t.co/jpTU0YaOus— NHL (@NHL) November 27, 2017
- Highlights and recaps of Sunday games from around the league [Reuters]
- Oilers looking to trade and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins name is flying around [Sportsnet]
- Ovechkin fulfills promise to 13-year-old cancer survivor [NHL]
- Los Angeles Kings place Brooks Laich on unconditional waivers to terminate contract [AP]
- Happy Cyber Monday! The Charlotte Checkers are offering all merchandise at 25% off today with promo code CYBERMONDAY2017 [Checkers.com]
- And in case you missed it, Checkers play-by-play announcer Jason Shaya probably shouldn’t quit his day job, but moonlighting as an emergency goalie probably ranks pretty high on his bucket list.
No, your eyes do not deceive you... that's @Jason_Shaya, voice of the @CheckersHockey, warming up as the team's emergency backup earlier today. #HeDoesEverything pic.twitter.com/TJac2YqNCI— AHL (@TheAHL) November 27, 2017
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads