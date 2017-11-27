Storm Advisory for November 27th: NHL News, Rumors, Links, and Daily Roundup

Storm Advisory for November 27th: NHL News, Rumors, Links, and Daily Roundup

Thanksgiving turkey and stuffing leaves NHL with a quiet weekend.

Reading Assignments:

  • Highlights and recaps of Sunday games from around the league [Reuters]
  • Oilers looking to trade and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins name is flying around [Sportsnet]
  • Ovechkin fulfills promise to 13-year-old cancer survivor [NHL]
  • Los Angeles Kings place Brooks Laich on unconditional waivers to terminate contract [AP]
  • Happy Cyber Monday! The Charlotte Checkers are offering all merchandise at 25% off today with promo code CYBERMONDAY2017 [Checkers.com]
  • And in case you missed it, Checkers play-by-play announcer Jason Shaya probably shouldn’t quit his day job, but moonlighting as an emergency goalie probably ranks pretty high on his bucket list.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop