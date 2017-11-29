Storm Advisory for November 29th: NHL News, Rumors, Links, and Daily Roundup
Aho finds himself in elite company, and DGB channels his inner Kubler-Ross.
Reading Assignments
- Elliotte Friedman released his 31 Thoughts and Sebastian Aho now has some company. [Sportsnet]
- Down Goes Brown delves into the stages of realizing your team is terrible. Where have Canes fans ever heard any of these before? [Sportsnet]
- Travis Yost posted a strength of schedule graphic on Twitter and yeah...looks like a rough road ahead for the Canes:
Strength of schedule (home/road; expected goal%) through Dec 31, 2017. Leafs schedule coming up is BRUTAL. Bruins and Devils have it nice through the holidays.. pic.twitter.com/3KiMBxEhCr— Travis Yost (@travisyost) November 28, 2017
- Corey Pronman of The Athletic graded the 2015 NHL Draft class. [The Athletic] [$]
- Referee Tom Chmielewski made a kid’s day. I’m not crying. You are. [SB Nation]
- Is it time to look at the Vegas Golden Knights as playoff contenders? [ESPN]
- Your fantasy hockey rankings for the week. Who to drop and who to not. [ESPN]
