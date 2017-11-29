Storm Advisory for November 29th: NHL News, Rumors, Links, and Daily Roundup

Aho finds himself in elite company, and DGB channels his inner Kubler-Ross.

Reading Assignments

  • Elliotte Friedman released his 31 Thoughts and Sebastian Aho now has some company. [Sportsnet]
  • Down Goes Brown delves into the stages of realizing your team is terrible. Where have Canes fans ever heard any of these before? [Sportsnet]
  • Travis Yost posted a strength of schedule graphic on Twitter and yeah...looks like a rough road ahead for the Canes:
  • Corey Pronman of The Athletic graded the 2015 NHL Draft class. [The Athletic] [$]
  • Referee Tom Chmielewski made a kid’s day. I’m not crying. You are. [SB Nation]
  • Is it time to look at the Vegas Golden Knights as playoff contenders? [ESPN]
  • Your fantasy hockey rankings for the week. Who to drop and who to not. [ESPN]
