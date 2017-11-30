Storm Advisory for November 30: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup

Here’s everything you need to know about a wild day in Canes-land yesterday.

Reading Assignments

  • There were a good number of articles and videos related to yesterday’s major movement in the Hurricanes ownership derby. Start with this one: ABC11’s Mark Armstrong with a seven-minute interview of Don Waddell. [Facebook (video)]
  • Waddell, who was making the rounds yesterday, also spoke to WRAL’s Jeff Gravley... [WRALSportsFan (video)]
  • ...and to the N&O’s Chip Alexander, who also got Chuck Greenberg on the record for the first time since his interest in buying the team was revealed. [News and Observer]
  • Jeff Gravley also spoke with Greenberg yesterday, separate from his conversation with Waddell. [WRALSportsFan]
  • A 2015 profile of Tom Dundon attempts to answer a question you’ve likely been asking: who is this guy? [Dallas Morning News]
  • A pair of tweets from Sportsnet’s John Shannon indicate good things for Canes fans:
  • A minor-league goalie joined an exclusive club that counts Cam Ward among its members. [Sports Illustrated]
  • Four years and $10 million is what the Golden Knights will pay to keep Brayden McNabb in Sin City. [Golden Knights]
  • A few tickets remain for tomorrow night’s Casino Night fundraiser benefitting Carolina Sled Hockey, so if you are looking for something to do tomorrow, head out and support a great cause! [Carolina Sled Hockey]

