Storm Advisory for November 30: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup
Storm Advisory for November 30: NHL News, Rumors, Links and Daily Roundup
Here’s everything you need to know about a wild day in Canes-land yesterday.
Reading Assignments
- There were a good number of articles and videos related to yesterday’s major movement in the Hurricanes ownership derby. Start with this one: ABC11’s Mark Armstrong with a seven-minute interview of Don Waddell. [Facebook (video)]
- Waddell, who was making the rounds yesterday, also spoke to WRAL’s Jeff Gravley... [WRALSportsFan (video)]
- ...and to the N&O’s Chip Alexander, who also got Chuck Greenberg on the record for the first time since his interest in buying the team was revealed. [News and Observer]
- Jeff Gravley also spoke with Greenberg yesterday, separate from his conversation with Waddell. [WRALSportsFan]
- A 2015 profile of Tom Dundon attempts to answer a question you’ve likely been asking: who is this guy? [Dallas Morning News]
- A pair of tweets from Sportsnet’s John Shannon indicate good things for Canes fans:
Can confirm that IF Dundon purchase does go through, it would be for controlling interest of the Hurricanes.— John Shannon (@JSportsnet) November 29, 2017
For all those asking... the Hurricanes are committed to Raleigh. Relocation is not an option.— John Shannon (@JSportsnet) November 29, 2017
- A minor-league goalie joined an exclusive club that counts Cam Ward among its members. [Sports Illustrated]
- Four years and $10 million is what the Golden Knights will pay to keep Brayden McNabb in Sin City. [Golden Knights]
- A few tickets remain for tomorrow night’s Casino Night fundraiser benefitting Carolina Sled Hockey, so if you are looking for something to do tomorrow, head out and support a great cause! [Carolina Sled Hockey]
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...