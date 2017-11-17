Strong third period leads Golden Knights to 5-2 victory over Vancouver

Vegas got two points each from David Perron, Erik Haula, and Jonathan Marchessault.

Need to bounce back? Why not come to Vancouver, where teams can get their groove back?

The Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks met for the first time this season, as the Golden Knights wrapped up a two-game set in Canada.

Maxime Lagace got the start, making 19 saves, and David Perron, Erik Haula, and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist in the Knights’ 5-2 win.

The game truly began when Perron scored a goal three minutes into the first period. Nate Schmidt drew two defenders, taking up the center lane, allowing Perron to get a shot off, which went in above the right shoulder of Jacob Markstrom.

William Karlsson followed that up with a one-timer off a beautiful play by Alex Tuch to make it 2-0 in favor of the Knights. Again, they targeted the area above Markstrom’s right shoulder, a place the Knights would continue shooting at all game.

Those two goals served to punctuate a nearly perfect first period of play. The Golden Knights did almost everything right in the first 20 minutes. Sure, they were out-shot and lost 58 percent of the faceoffs, but there was hardly any damage control needed. The defense was sharp, the passes were crisp, and the penalty kill was very tight, a rarity on the road for Vegas.

However, in the second period, all the positive momentum the Golden Knights had built dissipated, as the Canucks tallied two goals of their own. Brock Boeser (12:31) scored off of an Oscar Lindberg turnover to break Lagace’s shutout and Bo Horvat (17:18) followed him.

These two goals were due in large part to sloppy play in the Knights’ own zone. The Lindberg turnover was the first turning point in the game, and Vancouver took control of the second period after that. The Canucks’ momentum would soon end, as the second intermission came about a minute early, following an errant puck that struck a fan.

The final turning point of the game came in the third period, as James Neal won a puck battle behind the Vancouver net. He got the puck away from Erik Gudbranson, which eventually led to the Haula goal at 6:27. That was all the momentum the Golden Knights needed, as they would soon score two more goals, by Marchessault (16:55) and Reilly Smith, one minute later (17:58) with the empty net.

