Sunday Caps Clips: Back to His Old Tricks
Sunday Caps Clips: Back to His Old Tricks
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Ovi’s hat trick gives the Caps two points, and makes a special evening for a special kid.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Trotz, Caps365), NHL, AP, CP, WaPo, NBCSW (and again), Frankovic, NoVa Caps, RMNB, TSN, Sportsnet, Toronto Star (and... whatever the heck this is), Toronto Sun, and Pension Plan Puppets.
- Alex Ovechkin led the way with his 16th, 17th and 18th goals of the season - and his 20th career hat trick, a new franchise record. [Caps Outsider, RMNB]
- He had a little extra inspiration fueling his hat trick performance - a special kid named Alex. [NBCSW, NHL, SBN, The Score]
- Player of the game:
A quick look inside the winning locker room - Alex Luey gets the coveted Player Of The Game award. #CapsFightCancer #CapsLeafs pic.twitter.com/0ZzXSrWfvP— #CapsGiving (@Capitals) November 26, 2017
- An interesting look at Ovechkin and his complicated relationship with the Russian president. [WaPo]
- Back on the ice, Ovi has now surpassed Mike Bossy in career goals - and the Hall of Famer had a message for him. [NBCSW]
- Now back on the same line, Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom may be providing the Caps with the spark they’ve needed. [NoVa Caps]
- The young’uns on the Caps’ blueline are still adjusting to life in the NHL. [THW]
- On John Carlson and a handful of other defensemen carrying a hefty load for their teams so far this season. [SBN]
- A few leftovers from Friday night’s win over the Lightning. [Rink Rank, Dump ‘n Chase, FiCP]
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...