Sunday Caps Clips: Back to His Old Tricks

Sunday Caps Clips: Back to His Old Tricks

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Ovi’s hat trick gives the Caps two points, and makes a special evening for a special kid.

Your savory breakfast links:

  • An interesting look at Ovechkin and his complicated relationship with the Russian president. [WaPo]
  • Back on the ice, Ovi has now surpassed Mike Bossy in career goals - and the Hall of Famer had a message for him. [NBCSW]
  • Now back on the same line, Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom may be providing the Caps with the spark they’ve needed. [NoVa Caps]
  • The young’uns on the Caps’ blueline are still adjusting to life in the NHL. [THW]
  • On John Carlson and a handful of other defensemen carrying a hefty load for their teams so far this season. [SBN]
  • A few leftovers from Friday night’s win over the Lightning. [Rink Rank, Dump ‘n Chase, FiCP]
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop