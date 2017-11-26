Sunday Caps Clips: Back to His Old Tricks

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Ovi’s hat trick gives the Caps two points, and makes a special evening for a special kid.

Your savory breakfast links:

A quick look inside the winning locker room - Alex Luey gets the coveted Player Of The Game award. #CapsFightCancer #CapsLeafs pic.twitter.com/0ZzXSrWfvP — #CapsGiving (@Capitals) November 26, 2017