Sunday Caps Clips: Calm of the Wild
Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Caps snap their skid with a win over the Wild, Ovi gets bloodied and more.
Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from Vogs, NHL, Caps video (Caps365, locker room, Trotz), WaPo, AP, Reuters, Frankovic, Peerless, NoVa Caps, RMNB, TwinCities, StarTribune, and Hockey Wilderness.
- Scary moment for all of us late in the second period when a puck deflected into Alex Ovechkin’s face. Thankfully a few stitches later he was back, none the worse for wear. [WaPo, SBN, Sporting News, NBCSports]
- News and notes from yesterday’s pregame skate. [Caps video (Trotz, Oshie, Rinkside Update/Eller), WaPo, NBCSports, RMNB, NoVa Caps (with pics)
- Assessing the situation with the Caps a quarter of the way in. [RMNB]
- For some reason, the Calgary Flames got all gussied up in their ‘50s finest for the trek down to DC after their OT win in Philly. Looking good, daddy-o! [Puck Daddy]
- Finally, happy 56th birthday to Grant Ledyard, and happy 44th birthday to Dean Melanson.
